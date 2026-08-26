Kilchrenan Kirk was filled with the delightful fragrance of floral tributes to treasured memories, at the Kilchrenan Flower Festival on 22-23 August.
There was an abundance of beautiful blooms arranged in a variety of ways, and special people, pets, and occasions were remembered.
This year’s theme was ’Memories’—celebrated through flowers, music and the special stories that connect us to people, places and times gone by.
The local Awe History, Heritage and Archaeology group provided an old trunk overflowing with flowers and photographs of local people and places in the community over the years.
As the now owners of the kirks, their future is very important to the community, and in the vestry a display of information boards were set up amongst church memorabilia, and of course flowers.
Subsequent to community consultation earlier this month, a plan is in progress to create two multi-purpose buildings, retaining where possible the existing character whilst allowing extended community use.
The concert on Saturday evening was also much enjoyed with a great “Sing Along” of flowery songs!
There were poems and solos, a piping set, and an address from Michael Kitchener, the master of ceremonies.
The organisers would like to thank all those who helped in any way during the event, and to the Church Buildings & Restoration Group and Avich & Kilchrenan Community Heritables.
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