There was an abundance of beautiful blooms arranged in a variety of ways, and special people, pets, and occasions were remembered.

This year’s theme was ’Memories’—celebrated through flowers, music and the special stories that connect us to people, places and times gone by.

The local Awe History, Heritage and Archaeology group provided an old trunk overflowing with flowers and photographs of local people and places in the community over the years.

As the now owners of the kirks, their future is very important to the community, and in the vestry a display of information boards were set up amongst church memorabilia, and of course flowers.