Douglas, who grew up in Invergloy and attended Lochaber High School, was grounded as a RAF pilot in 1989 when he was an instructor on the 2-seater Jet Provosts trainer after being diagnosed with type 1 diabetes.

On gaining a private pilot licence in the USA in 2000, he carried out a series of diabetes awareness-raising flying projects, including a round the world flight.

In 2002 starting from the USA, he broke the existing record to land in all 50 US states. In 2011 he flew to the North Pole from Alaska, landing on the ice, and in 2018 he broke the two-hour record of visiting as many US states as possible (increasing the number from 23 to 29).