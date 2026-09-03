Founder and director of "Flying with Diabetes", Douglas Cairns was the speaker at the latest Lochaber Rotary Club Business Lunch Meeting.
Douglas, who grew up in Invergloy and attended Lochaber High School, was grounded as a RAF pilot in 1989 when he was an instructor on the 2-seater Jet Provosts trainer after being diagnosed with type 1 diabetes.
On gaining a private pilot licence in the USA in 2000, he carried out a series of diabetes awareness-raising flying projects, including a round the world flight.
In 2002 starting from the USA, he broke the existing record to land in all 50 US states. In 2011 he flew to the North Pole from Alaska, landing on the ice, and in 2018 he broke the two-hour record of visiting as many US states as possible (increasing the number from 23 to 29).
Taking up the story Douglas said: "By 2020 seven countries around the world allowed pilots with insulin-treated diabetes to fly.
"Encouragingly a research study by the University of Surrey from 2022 - 2024 of existing private and commercial pilots with diabetes studied over 40,000 in-flight blood glucose measurements and concluded that the protocol for flying with diabetes in the seven countries met safety standards required by the aviation industry."
Douglas hopes that by 2029 the European Aviation Safety Agency will add another 26 countries to the existing list of seven countries allowing private and commercial flying for pilots with diabetes.
Douglas also talked about his activities with adaptive snow-sport charities in the south of England. He is a member of the Southern Ski Club for the Disabled Training Team which offers two-day dry ski slope courses for skiers to train as guides for disabled skiers.
Club President John Stafford thanked Douglas for a very absorbing talk and added: "What an inspirational story – we were totally enthralled by your dedication and success with addressing these very special human issues."
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