Susan Ellis, senior wellbeing coordinator at Kintyre Care Centre, said: “Lots of fun was had by all and we were delighted to raise just over £300 for our residents’ fund.”

Kintyre Care Centre is one of a number of homes across Argyll and Bute taking part in the World Cup Care Home Games 2026, an initiative led by Argyll and Bute Health and Social Care Partnership to promote physical activity, wellbeing and social connection among care home residents.

Participating care homes will hold adapted sporting activities inspired by the World Cup, with a celebratory finals event planned later in the year.