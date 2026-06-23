Residents, families and visitors enjoyed an afternoon of football-themed fun when Kintyre Care Centre held its annual open day as part of Care Home Open Week.
The event celebrated the home’s participation in the Argyll and Bute World Cup Care Home Games 2026, with a football theme running throughout the afternoon.
Live entertainment was provided by Terri Leahy, while visitors enjoyed hot dogs and burgers.
A baking stall, bottle stall and raffle helped raise more than £300 for the residents’ home fund, which will be used to provide activities and entertainment throughout the year.
Children also joined in the celebrations, taking part in football games and creating football-themed artwork to decorate the care home.
Susan Ellis, senior wellbeing coordinator at Kintyre Care Centre, said: “Lots of fun was had by all and we were delighted to raise just over £300 for our residents’ fund.”
Kintyre Care Centre is one of a number of homes across Argyll and Bute taking part in the World Cup Care Home Games 2026, an initiative led by Argyll and Bute Health and Social Care Partnership to promote physical activity, wellbeing and social connection among care home residents.
Participating care homes will hold adapted sporting activities inspired by the World Cup, with a celebratory finals event planned later in the year.
Mary-Anne Douglas, Argyll and Bute’s lead nurse for care homes, said: “The World Cup Care Home Games 2026 is a fantastic opportunity to bring joy, energy and togetherness into our care homes.
“This initiative is about far more than sport – it’s about wellbeing, connection and making sure every person feels part of something special.”
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