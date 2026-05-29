Grace Norris, who hopes to study journalism at university, completed a year of voluntary work for Scottish Women’s Premiership side Hamilton Academical, travelling all over Scotland to cover the South Lanarkshire side.

The Kintyre teenager, who initially took on the role to write match reports and previews, grew into a more senior position at the club, interviewing managers and keeping fans updated through the club’s social media channels.

Reflecting on her experiences, Grace said: “It was a tough season for everyone and results didn’t go the way anyone wanted, so that made the interviews after matches tricky when we were losing a lot of games.

“There was a brilliant spirit at the club and everyone worked so hard to support each other that we all just kept going.