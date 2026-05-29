A Tarbert Academy pupil has completed a year working in women’s professional football as she looks ahead to a future career reporting on the beautiful game.
Grace Norris, who hopes to study journalism at university, completed a year of voluntary work for Scottish Women’s Premiership side Hamilton Academical, travelling all over Scotland to cover the South Lanarkshire side.
The Kintyre teenager, who initially took on the role to write match reports and previews, grew into a more senior position at the club, interviewing managers and keeping fans updated through the club’s social media channels.
Reflecting on her experiences, Grace said: “It was a tough season for everyone and results didn’t go the way anyone wanted, so that made the interviews after matches tricky when we were losing a lot of games.
“There was a brilliant spirit at the club and everyone worked so hard to support each other that we all just kept going.
“I really can’t thank Bobby, the staff and players enough for being so kind to me and welcoming me into the club. I can’t wait for next season to get started again.”
The 16-year-old pupil travelled from Aberdeen to East Kilbride to follow the Accies, including a visit to Ibrox Stadium, home of Glasgow giants Rangers FC.
Grace’s commitment to the role was highlighted when she made the 93-mile trip from Edinburgh to Montrose just hours after touching down from a school trip to France.
Her hard work was rewarded when the club invited Grace to help organise its end-of-season awards and return to follow the Accies next season.
As the football season now draws to a close, Grace said she is looking forward to a summer of rest and cheering on Scotland at the FIFA World Cup next month.
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