The former Alexander Gillespie premises, in Church Square, were the subject of applications for planning permission and listed building consent by Crawford Campbell.



It is the second building in the square to be given permission recently to be changed into short-term accommodation use.



It was proposed that the former shop would be converted into a single one-bedroom accommodation unit, and the plans have now been given the go-ahead.

No representations, expressing objection or support, were received by Argyll and Bute Council.



A council official said in a handling report: “The subject of the planning application is a 1.5-storey traditionally designed and proportioned building located within Inveraray.



“The building as existing has a double pitched slate roof with a small dormer and roof accommodation to the higher section of the roof. The building was previously used as a retail shop.



“A site visit was conducted on July 9, it is noted that the property is currently mostly vacant with some chairs and tables deposited within the premises.



“In terms of the potential impact on the listed building, the proposal has been fully assessed in the associated listed building consent application.



“It is considered that the overall siting, design, scale and materials of the proposal respect the local character and surrounding historic environment and is in keeping with the character of the conservation area.



“The proposed works are not anticipated to result in a material detriment to the character and appearance of the streetscene, listed buildings nearby, scheduled ancient monuments nearby, wider Inveraray conservation area, wider gardens and designed landscapes of Inveraray Castle, and their respective settings.”