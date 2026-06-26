McFadyens Transport Ltd submitted a request to alter and extend an existing warehouse to form a workshop on part of the Campbeltown Creamery site on Witchburn Road.

Argyll and Bute Council planning officers have now granted planning permission, with no submissions having been made by the public during the planning process.

A council officer said in a handling report: “The application site relates to a 0.5-hectare site on Witchburn Road (B8042), Campbeltown which was part of the former Campbeltown Creamery.