Plans for a former creamery site in Campbeltown to be taken over by a transport haulage company have been given the go-ahead.
McFadyens Transport Ltd submitted a request to alter and extend an existing warehouse to form a workshop on part of the Campbeltown Creamery site on Witchburn Road.
Argyll and Bute Council planning officers have now granted planning permission, with no submissions having been made by the public during the planning process.
A council officer said in a handling report: “The application site relates to a 0.5-hectare site on Witchburn Road (B8042), Campbeltown which was part of the former Campbeltown Creamery.
“The site has lain vacant from this food production use for a number of years with the original creamery which comprised two hipped roof factory buildings being demolished during that period.
“The land which is the subject of this application relates to a series of existing warehouses of varying scales which are understood to have been used for storage purposes since the cessation of the former creamery.
“The proposed development is for the re-establishment of the class 5 – light industrial use of the buildings for use by a transport haulage company, together with the alterations and extension of the existing building.
“The buildings are to be used more specifically as vehicle workshop space and staff welfare facilities for use by McFadyens Transport Ltd.
“The submitted plans demonstrate that the proposal largely utilises the existing warehouse structure whilst incorporating extensions and alterations necessary to accommodate modern workshop requirements.
“Externally, the development includes alteration to the building envelope, replacement cladding, additional openings, workshop access doors and associated improvements to the building’s appearance.”
The official added: “This proposal represents an appropriate and sustainable redevelopment of part of the former Campbeltown Creamery complex.
“The development secures the productive reuse of an existing industrial building, supports an established local business, contributes positively to the local economy and makes efficient use of previously developed land.”
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