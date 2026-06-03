The intervention comes as families and friends mark the 32nd anniversary of the tragedy, which claimed the lives of all 29 people on board and left a lasting impact on Kintyre.

Sir Liam, who commissioned the official Mull of Kintyre Review in 2010, joined relatives of the victims at Downing Street on Tuesday to deliver a letter to Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer calling for a new investigation.

In the letter, Sir Liam states that evidence which has emerged since the review raises “deep concerns” that “vital information may have been withheld from ministers and parliament” and that information provided to the review team by the MoD regarding the helicopter’s airworthiness “was not correct”.

The Chinook crash on June 2, 1994, killed 25 senior intelligence and security personnel travelling from Northern Ireland to a conference in Inverness, as well as the aircraft’s four crew members.

For many years, the pilots, Flight Lieutenants Rick Cook and Jonathan Tapper, were blamed for the crash.

However, the 2011 Mull of Kintyre Review, chaired by former Scottish judge Lord Philip alongside a panel of senior Privy Counsellors, overturned the controversial finding of gross negligence against the pilots after concluding there was insufficient evidence to support such a verdict.