Former Defence Secretary Sir Liam Fox has called on the Prime Minister to order a fresh review into the 1994 RAF Chinook crash on the Mull of Kintyre, claiming he and members of the official review which cleared the pilots may have been misled by the Ministry of Defence (MoD).
The intervention comes as families and friends mark the 32nd anniversary of the tragedy, which claimed the lives of all 29 people on board and left a lasting impact on Kintyre.
Sir Liam, who commissioned the official Mull of Kintyre Review in 2010, joined relatives of the victims at Downing Street on Tuesday to deliver a letter to Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer calling for a new investigation.
In the letter, Sir Liam states that evidence which has emerged since the review raises “deep concerns” that “vital information may have been withheld from ministers and parliament” and that information provided to the review team by the MoD regarding the helicopter’s airworthiness “was not correct”.
The Chinook crash on June 2, 1994, killed 25 senior intelligence and security personnel travelling from Northern Ireland to a conference in Inverness, as well as the aircraft’s four crew members.
For many years, the pilots, Flight Lieutenants Rick Cook and Jonathan Tapper, were blamed for the crash.
However, the 2011 Mull of Kintyre Review, chaired by former Scottish judge Lord Philip alongside a panel of senior Privy Counsellors, overturned the controversial finding of gross negligence against the pilots after concluding there was insufficient evidence to support such a verdict.
Sir Liam now says new evidence suggests the Chinook Mk2 helicopter involved in the crash may have been known within the MoD to be unairworthy.
His intervention is significant because it comes from the minister who commissioned the review and accepted its conclusions, helping bring to an end years of dispute over the finding of pilot negligence.
Writing to the Prime Minister, Sir Liam said: “As more evidence has come to light, we have had increasing concerns that these statements may not be true and that vital information may have been withheld from ministers and parliament.”
He added that a member of the original review team had recently told him they were “very concerned” by material suggesting information provided to the review about the aircraft’s airworthiness was inaccurate.
Campaigners from the Chinook Justice Campaign described the development as a significant moment in their long-running efforts to secure a further inquiry.
Speaking after delivering the letter, Sir Liam said: “What are we asking for today? We’re asking for three things. We’re asking for closure for the families on this anniversary of the tragedy. We’re asking for the truth, so the parliament can make its judgments about the decision-making process, and we’re asking for guarantees on safety, so that this cannot happen to our service personnel in the future.”
Shan Gregory-Smith, whose husband Richard died in the crash, said: “We are delighted that Sir Liam is with us here today in Downing Street, delivering his letter to the Prime Minister and calling for a fresh review into the crash.
“Thirty-two years after the crash, we should not still be fighting for answers. Sir Liam thinks he was misled and there was a cover up. We know there was a cover up.
“We hope the Prime Minister will agree, will meet us urgently, and get us the truth and justice we deserve.”
The campaign has repeatedly called for a judge-led inquiry with full disclosure of all relevant documents.
Its legal team is currently seeking a judicial review of the government’s decision not to hold a public inquiry.
Responding to the latest calls, an MoD spokesperson said: “Our thoughts and sympathies remain with the families, friends, and colleagues of all those who died in the Mull of Kintyre crash.
“The Chinook Justice Campaign submitted a formal claim for judicial review in September 2025, and the MoD is focused on responding to that claim and to the allegations it contains.
“The MoD continues to engage with the Chinook Justice Campaign throughout this process but we will not be offering comment on issues that are being considered as part of that independent process.”
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