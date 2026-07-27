The 215-mile continuous, single-stage ultramarathon follows the Southern Upland Way from Portpatrick to Cockburnspath, with competitors given just 100 hours to complete the tough coast-to-coast crossing of Scotland.

Former police chief inspector Marlene Baillie will tackle the Race Across Scotland on August 8 in aid of Down’s Syndrome Scotland, a charity close to her heart.

Marlene is taking on the challenge in memory of her late brother, Stephen, who inspired her lifelong support for people with Down’s syndrome.

Marlene is taking on the challenge in memory of her late brother, Stephen, who inspired her lifelong support for people with Down’s syndrome.

Along the way, runners will tackle more than 7,200 metres of elevation gain.

Marlene is raising funds for Down’s Syndrome Scotland in memory of her brother, Stephen, who had Down syndrome and passed away 28 years ago.

Marlene said: “I was blessed to spend the first 26 years of my life with my brother Stephen, who was born with Down’s syndrome.

“Stephen taught me that people with Down’s syndrome were intelligent, honest human beings with no limit on what they can achieve in life.

“He had a fantastic vision of life and a wonderful sense of humour. He was taken from our family too soon.

“I have also had the benefit of having another fantastic friend with Down’s syndrome who never ceases to amaze me with what she can achieve in life.”

Down’s Syndrome Scotland is the only charity in Scotland dedicated solely to supporting people with Down’s syndrome, as well as their families and carers.