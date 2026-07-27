A Carradale woman who has already proven herself no stranger to gruelling endurance challenges is preparing to take on her toughest test yet – inspired by the memory of her late brother.
Former police chief inspector Marlene Baillie will tackle the Race Across Scotland on August 8 in aid of Down’s Syndrome Scotland, a charity close to her heart.
The 215-mile continuous, single-stage ultramarathon follows the Southern Upland Way from Portpatrick to Cockburnspath, with competitors given just 100 hours to complete the tough coast-to-coast crossing of Scotland.
Along the way, runners will tackle more than 7,200 metres of elevation gain.
Marlene is raising funds for Down’s Syndrome Scotland in memory of her brother, Stephen, who had Down syndrome and passed away 28 years ago.
Marlene said: “I was blessed to spend the first 26 years of my life with my brother Stephen, who was born with Down’s syndrome.
“Stephen taught me that people with Down’s syndrome were intelligent, honest human beings with no limit on what they can achieve in life.
“He had a fantastic vision of life and a wonderful sense of humour. He was taken from our family too soon.
“I have also had the benefit of having another fantastic friend with Down’s syndrome who never ceases to amaze me with what she can achieve in life.”
Down’s Syndrome Scotland is the only charity in Scotland dedicated solely to supporting people with Down’s syndrome, as well as their families and carers.
The organisation provides a range of support services, works to influence public policy and campaigns to build a society where people with Down’s syndrome are fully accepted and included.
Marlene is no stranger to pushing herself for good causes. Last year, she completed the 95-mile West Highland Way Race in aid of Carradale Activity Playpark, crossing the finish line in an impressive 22 hours, 37 minutes and 57 seconds after raising thousands of pounds for the community project.
Now she is setting her sights on an even greater challenge as she prepares to cover more than twice the distance across southern Scotland.
Anyone wishing to support Marlene’s fundraiser can donate through her JustGiving page or by using the sponsor sheets available at Carradale Community Shop.
“I think it is important to raise funds for Down’s Syndrome Scotland and promote it widely, as all too often we find that centres are closing and families are often isolated,” said Marlene. “Please consider giving to this worthwhile charity.”
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