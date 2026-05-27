The Highland Council has installed automatic bollards on Fort William High Street as part of the Fort William Pedestrian Improvement Scheme.
The scheme aims to deliver safety and accessibility improvements for residents, visitors and businesses while the enhancements will create a more accessible environment, particularly benefiting people with mobility or visual impairments.
Automatic systems are:
The project has been partly supported by Community Regeneration Funding, which brings together Scottish Government funding streams, including the Highland Coastal Communities Fund and the Place Based Investment Programme, aimed at supporting economic regeneration and sustainable development across Highland.
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