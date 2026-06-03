The announcement followed a public call for nominations and a shortlisting discussion with a panel of Academicians and Young Urbanists.

The Urbanism Awards have run since the Academy of Urbanism’s (AoU) inception in 2006 and the Great Street and Spaces category is new for 2026.

A half day in-person visit to Fort William High Street attended by a panel of AoU members will take place on August 14 with a report being written up by the category’s Lead Assessors.