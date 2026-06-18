Originally from Mallaig, Rosie works as a practice nurse at Glen Mor Medical Practice and got her love for the hills from her late mum Heather.

Rosie Kennedy, 53, scaled her last mountain, Stob Bàn near Kinlochleven, on May 30 when more than 50 friends and family joined her both on the summit and again at the bottom for a wonderful welcome party and celebration.

Rosie Kennedy celebrates completing her last Munro at the summit of Stob Bàn.

Rosie Kennedy celebrates completing her last Munro at the summit of Stob Bàn.

Friends Patricia Mackay and Aimee Sinclair were two of many that supported Rosie along the way.

"Family and friends know that Heather (Rosie’s mum) who sadly passed away would be so proud of her accomplishment and we are certain she was very much with Rosie in spirit throughout every step of the challenge," they said.

"She has shown dedication, determination, and resilience throughout her journey and her last one was a truly memorable day for everyone involved."