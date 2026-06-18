A Fort William mother of three has completed all of Scotland’s 282 Munros over the space of six years.
Rosie Kennedy, 53, scaled her last mountain, Stob Bàn near Kinlochleven, on May 30 when more than 50 friends and family joined her both on the summit and again at the bottom for a wonderful welcome party and celebration.
Originally from Mallaig, Rosie works as a practice nurse at Glen Mor Medical Practice and got her love for the hills from her late mum Heather.
Friends Patricia Mackay and Aimee Sinclair were two of many that supported Rosie along the way.
"Family and friends know that Heather (Rosie’s mum) who sadly passed away would be so proud of her accomplishment and we are certain she was very much with Rosie in spirit throughout every step of the challenge," they said.
"She has shown dedication, determination, and resilience throughout her journey and her last one was a truly memorable day for everyone involved."
Supported also by husband Gus and children Sarah (26), Laura (24) and Duncan (16) Rosie started her challenge on Ben Nevis but her friends reported that the scariest Munro she faced was Sgùrr Nan Gillean on Skye.
On the day of her last climb she was joined by daughters Sarah and Laura along with her many friends while Gus arranged a buffet tent for everyone at the bottom. She also raised over £300 for Lochaber Mountain Rescue.
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