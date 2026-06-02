Fort William Marina & Shoreline CIC (FWMSCIC) welcomed the beautiful cruise ship, L’Austral, on her maiden visit to Fort William.
Despite the liquid sunshine, the mainly American guests were pleased to go ashore and enjoy the various tours to visit different locations in Lochaber.
These included Glencoe, Glenfinnan, Oceantrek seafari rib tour and the Cruise Loch Linnhe boat trip.
Fort William was their third port of call after starting the cruise in Glasgow and then travelled to Belfast.
On leaving Loch Linnhe they were then going on to Stornoway, the Faroe Islands and then various locations in Iceland before disembarking at Reykjavik.
Crew members also came off the ship and walked into town to enjoy all that Fort William has to offer.
Councillor John Grafton, Sarah Kennedy (Company Secretary & Director of FWMSCIC) and our very own photographer Iain Ferguson were part of the welcoming group.
Councillor Grafton presented Captain Jouslin De Noray with a lovely slate plaque commemorating the occasion on behalf of The Highland Council and the Captain reciprocated with a glass plaque which has an engraved outline of the ship on it and her name.
Sarah Kennedy then presented the Captain with welcome gifts including a handwritten welcome card, a bottle of Ben Nevis whisky, a candle made from beeswax from her bees and some boxes of delicious shortbread that were donated by Nevis Bakery.
The delegates were then given a tour of the ship by Travel Ambassador, Gaelle Gervais.
This cruise was slightly different to other Ponant Calls/Cruises as it was under charter with Vacaya - a vibrant and inclusive LGBT+ travel community, "where every journey is a celebration of diversity, love, and freedom to explore the world authentically as one’s true self".
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