Despite the liquid sunshine, the mainly American guests were pleased to go ashore and enjoy the various tours to visit different locations in Lochaber.

These included Glencoe, Glenfinnan, Oceantrek seafari rib tour and the Cruise Loch Linnhe boat trip.

Fort William was their third port of call after starting the cruise in Glasgow and then travelled to Belfast.

On leaving Loch Linnhe they were then going on to Stornoway, the Faroe Islands and then various locations in Iceland before disembarking at Reykjavik.