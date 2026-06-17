A Campbeltown piper was among the prizewinners at this year’s Oban and District Local Mòd.
More than 550 entries took part in the annual celebration of Gaelic language, music and culture, which was held in Oban from June 5 to 7.
Representing Campbeltown Grammar School, 16-year-old Arran Brown enjoyed an impressive run of results in the piping competitions, securing a first place, two second places and a third place.
Arran claimed top spot in the Pipes Medley Under 19 competition, finishing ahead of competitors from Oban High School.
He also achieved second place in both the Pipes March, 15-18 years and Pipes Strathspey and Reel, 15-18 years classes.
Completing a successful weekend at one of the region’s biggest celebrations of Gaelic culture, Arran took third place in the Pipes Pìobaireachd Under 19 contest.
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