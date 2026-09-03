A stitch in time saves nine - and it could save money as well as help protect the planet - as Fort William Library prepares to host a free workshops designed to help people repair, alter and upcycle their clothing.
The "Clothes Doctor" drop in sessions form part of High Life Highland’s Cultivating Climate Champions initiative.
A series of practical yet creative "clinics" will take place across Highland and will be led by award-winning seamstress Sarah James-Gaukroger – aka the "Highland Clothes Doctor".
Participants will have the opportunity to learn practical mending techniques, develop their sewing skills and discover creative ways to breathe new life into old or damaged garments.
Sarah will also showcase a special curiosity corner featuring a selection of antique/quirky sewing accessories and reimagined garments demonstrating how clothing can be transformed rather than discarded.
The workshops also support efforts to reduce textile waste and encourage sustainable habits at a time when many households are looking for ways to save money and make the most of what they already own.
The Fort William clinic will take place on Friday October 23 from 2pm to 4pm.
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