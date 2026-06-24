Machrihanish Dunes has teamed up with Cultar Restaurant Group, whose portfolio includes Michelin-starred dining, to oversee food and beverage operations across the resort’s restaurants and hospitality venues.

Cultar Restaurant Group will oversee the food and beverage offering at Machrihanish Dunes under a new partnership.

Cultar Restaurant Group will oversee the food and beverage offering at Machrihanish Dunes under a new partnership.

The partnership will see new menus introduced at the Kintyre Restaurant and Old Clubhouse Pub, with a focus on seasonal Scottish produce and traditional favourites such as homemade haggis, fish and chips and other classic pub dishes.

The Harbourview Grille, meanwhile, is due to be refurbished later this year, with plans for a contemporary menu showcasing local Scottish produce.

Ian Ferguson, resort director at Machrihanish Dunes, said the partnership marked “an exciting evolution” for the resort and would strengthen its food and drink offering.

Paul Charalambous, who co-owns Cultar Restaurant Group with his brother Chris, added: “From the people and the produce to the landscape itself, every aspect of this collaboration feels authentically Scottish, and that authenticity is incredibly important to us.”