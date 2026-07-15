Through a JustGiving fundraiser at www.justgiving.com/page/maria-montilva-1 and an Arran-based raffle, Rosario and Maria hope to raise funds for Scottish Catholic International Aid Fund that is already providing food, medical care, shelter and psychological support in Venezuela as well as in over 160 countries.

The raffle will be for a hand-spun, hand-dyed wool, silk, and alpaca bedspread made entirely on Arran. The bedspread, that has taken hundreds of hours to create, will be raffled at £5 per ticket and a winner will be drawn after 200 tickets have been sold.

Yvette told the Banner: “As I have grown older, now 70, I have become so saddened by all the conflict in this world, and especially when its the ordinary people that are most affected. Every day most of us take for granted that our lives are fairly predictable, as we do being able to see a doctor, or have our children go to school.

“But in Venezuela, with all its political disruption, and now the terrible earthquake, the ordinary and poorer people are desperate for assistance. There are so many people now without homes, without members of their family, or neighbours in their apartment block. Very little help is getting through to ordinary people there.”

“So between us, Rosario and I, feeling very despondent about the lack of help, decided that we had to do something positive.”