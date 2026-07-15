Friends Rosario Montilva and Yvette Jones, tired of the global political turmoil and especially hardship for ordinary people in Venezuela, have been inspired to take action to support relief efforts after the country was struck by a devastating 7.5 earthquake.
Through a JustGiving fundraiser at www.justgiving.com/page/maria-montilva-1 and an Arran-based raffle, Rosario and Maria hope to raise funds for Scottish Catholic International Aid Fund that is already providing food, medical care, shelter and psychological support in Venezuela as well as in over 160 countries.
The raffle will be for a hand-spun, hand-dyed wool, silk, and alpaca bedspread made entirely on Arran. The bedspread, that has taken hundreds of hours to create, will be raffled at £5 per ticket and a winner will be drawn after 200 tickets have been sold.
Yvette told the Banner: “As I have grown older, now 70, I have become so saddened by all the conflict in this world, and especially when its the ordinary people that are most affected. Every day most of us take for granted that our lives are fairly predictable, as we do being able to see a doctor, or have our children go to school.
“But in Venezuela, with all its political disruption, and now the terrible earthquake, the ordinary and poorer people are desperate for assistance. There are so many people now without homes, without members of their family, or neighbours in their apartment block. Very little help is getting through to ordinary people there.”
“So between us, Rosario and I, feeling very despondent about the lack of help, decided that we had to do something positive.”
Rosario added: “I am Venezuelan and have lived on Arran for over 21 years, together with my daughter Julieta and my husband Robin Gray.
“Today we approach you with broken hearts for all the lives that have been lost and affected by the double earthquake that struck Venezuela on June 24, and which killed many people in a matter of minutes. Now countless homes, communities and families are affected which hurts us deeply.
“Our goal is to raise funds to be sent in full to Venezuela with the Caritas International Charity. Caritas is a one of the world’s largest humanitarian and support networks and is the social arm of the Catholic Church.
“Our aim with Caritas is to provide support to those who need it most during this emergency. Please help by donating any amount. Thank you very much for your solidarity and your generosity.”
The brightly coloured bedspread is available to view at Arran Active in Brodick where raffle tickets will also be sold. Bay Wool and Crafts in Whiting Bay, and Zoku Arran in Brodick will also have raffle tickets for sale.
Yvette and Rosario are imploring anyone that wishes to support them and help the people of Venezuela to consider purchasing a ticket or to make a donation if possible. Rosario added: “We are so grateful to the people of Arran, and our visitors, who we hope will all either buy a ticket or give a little on the JustGiving page. Thank you from both of us.”
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