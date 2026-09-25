The Community-Led Local Development (CLLD) Fund will also be helping pave the way for a community-owned church on Ulva, a potential bunkhouse on Coll, and initial planning work to revitalise a derelict boatyard in Tarbert.

Argyll and the Islands Local Action Group (LAG) is delivering the fund, while Argyll and Bute Council is responsible for administering it.

Home Start Lorn is getting £24,067.11 towards its Early Beginnings antenatal and postnatal support programme, while £35,000 will help with the next phase of reviving Ulva Church with North West Mull Community Woodland Company at the help of that project.

Dalavich Improvement Group will received £25,151.62 to help with the planning and design of a jetty, £16,815.05 goes to Bendoran Watersports on Mull, Development Coll will receive £25,993.30 for improvements to An Cridhe Community Centre and Coll Bunkhouse Feasibility and Design Study.

A scheme to help make sheep on Coll and Tiree more resistant to worm, run by Animal Care Tiree, is down for £26,990.86, while £15,000 is heading to Argyll and the Isles Coast and Countryside Trust for learning from past events.

South Islay Development’s Sonas Childcare will receive £19,997.55, Tarbert Harbour Authority has been earmarked £24,014.03 to fund a consultancy service to redevelop a derelict boatyard, while a whopping £40,000 will help The Grab Trust’s expansion plan at Lori near Oban.

Finishing up the round of funding, The Marine Conservation Society will receive cash to help them find a community solution to the oyster supply crisis, Deafblind Scotland will also receive aid, while £17,054.02 will go to An Tobar and Mull Theatre for feasibility and design work on staff housing.

Council leader Jim Lynch said: “By supporting communities to identify and address their own priorities, the fund helps develop skills, unlock new ideas and bring people together. These projects will make a real difference locally and contribute to building stronger, more sustainable and resilient communities across Argyll and Bute. I’m pleased to see such a diverse range of initiatives supported and wish each project every success.”

Alicja Newbrook who leads Argyll and the Islands Local Action Group added: “This year’s CLLD awards recognise the early, often unseen work that communities need to get good ideas off the ground – the feasibility studies, design work, planning and expert advice that turn ambition into something deliverable. It may not always be the most visible part of a project, but this groundwork is often what gives communities the confidence, evidence and momentum to attract further investment and make lasting change happen.”