Virginia Etchells was accompanying her father Simon Etchells through the Crinan Canal on May 24 2024 on the yacht Bramble, belonging to Jo and Stephen Quailie, on route from Helensburgh to Ardfern.

On the perfect sunny May day, the yacht reached lock 10 and Virginia and her dad were introduced to Amanda and Peter Minshall of Barr na Criche, Kilberry, along with their son James.

James was encouraged to ‘help with the ropes’ and after introductions were made over coffee and chocolate delights from Polly’s Coffee Stop, run by Ishbel Hawson and based at lock 10, everyone continued the journey.

The day rounded off at Ardrishaig over tea and Amanda’s famous flapjack and then came the goodbyes.

And that’s when fate, or perhaps just Virginia’s dad, intervened.