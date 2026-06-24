While known as a short-cut from Loch Fyne to the Inner Hebrides, the Crinan Canal holds a special full-circle place in the hearts of one couple.
Virginia Etchells was accompanying her father Simon Etchells through the Crinan Canal on May 24 2024 on the yacht Bramble, belonging to Jo and Stephen Quailie, on route from Helensburgh to Ardfern.
On the perfect sunny May day, the yacht reached lock 10 and Virginia and her dad were introduced to Amanda and Peter Minshall of Barr na Criche, Kilberry, along with their son James.
James was encouraged to ‘help with the ropes’ and after introductions were made over coffee and chocolate delights from Polly’s Coffee Stop, run by Ishbel Hawson and based at lock 10, everyone continued the journey.
The day rounded off at Ardrishaig over tea and Amanda’s famous flapjack and then came the goodbyes.
And that’s when fate, or perhaps just Virginia’s dad, intervened.
In a highly uncharacteristic moment, Simon managed to drop his scratched, but cherished, sunglasses straight into the canal.
For a man not known for clumsiness, it was an impressive turn of events.
Amanda offered a spare pair and casually suggested that perhaps James and Virginia could meet in Glasgow’s Southside to return them.
Fast forward two months. After several failed attempts by James to pin down both Virginia and the sunglasses, he took a more direct approach.
The message read: “Right. Tuesday, 7pm, Church on the Hill.”
What Virginia thought would be one quick, polite, obligatory drink turned into four hours, four drinks, and Virginia asking: “I’d love to do this again, would you?” James, sensibly, said yes.
That date turned into two years of excitement and change.
They have moved in together, travelled to France and the Amalfi Coast, spent time in Argyll with Amanda and Peter, and navigated weddings, loss, career changes, and even an ACL injury, during which James proved to be a very capable and patient nurse.
Through it all, they have simply been besotted, and quietly grateful that one sunny day on the Crinan Canal brought them together.
On May 25 2026, exactly two years to the day since they first met, James suggested a return to the Crinan Canal.
What Virginia didn’t know was that, two weeks earlier, James had secretly contacted Ishbel at Polly’s Coffee Stop, who not only remembered them, but had even taken a photo of them on a previous visit.
He explained his plan to propose and asked if she might help capture the moment.
Ishbel, not one to do things by halves, agreed and went a step further, enlisting her friend Danielle Freaney, a wildlife photographer, to discreetly capture the proposal from a distance, and brought in her friend Kirsten Rennie of The Flower Fairy at Garvachy Farm for an extra thoughtful touch.
True to Argyll’s spirit of community, Ishbel said: “This is what we do in Argyll; we’re there for the community and its visitors.”
They arrived at 11.30am, took a photo, and then, for a moment, nothing.
As they turned towards the café, James paused and got down on one knee. Nerves aside, he asked the question and this time, Virginia said yes.
Cheers erupted from a small group of onlookers who had been quietly waiting nearby to witness it unfold.
Ishbel appeared with flowers, and Danielle emerged to capture the moment, making it all feel wonderfully real.
From a lost pair of sunglasses to a proposal at Lock 10, their story is proof that some things are simply meant to come full circle.
And, as they will happily admit, if it were not for that sunny day, a dropped pair of sunglasses, and a little well-timed encouragement, they might never have met again at all.
Virginia and James are now looking forward to planning their wedding in 2027.
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