New funding will support plans to transform endangered habitats in West Lochaber.
Achnacarry Estate near Spean Bridge is to share in £888,000 investment from Nature Scot to boost its ambitious plans to create woodlands and to restore some of the country’s most depleted saltmarsh and peatland.
Led by Arkaig Natural Capital the Regenerative Investment in West Lochaber project, the restoration work has a long-term aim of reintroducing missing species to the area.
The money is being distributed as part of the Facility for Investment Ready Nature in Scotland (FIRNS) fund which encourages private investment in habitats and ecosystems with social, environmental, and economic benefits for people.
The fund aims to bring together local communities, investors, and land managers.
Announcing the successful projects that have been awarded funding on Tuesday August 11, NatureScot Director of Green Economy Robbie Kernahan said: "If we are to halt biodiversity loss by 2030, there is an urgent need to scale up nature restoration and the overall investment into such vital work.
"This round of FIRNS funding reflects the innovation and effort taking place in Scotland to achieve that. From species protection to woodland expansion and peatland restoration, these projects aim to inspire the responsible private investment that is crucial for nature in Scotland."
Projects in the Pentlands and Fife will also share in the £888,000 funding, alongside a scheme to test market demand for biodiversity and carbon credits and a Scottish Rivers fund run by Fisheries Management Scotland.
"By developing new ways to fund nature projects, we’re creating the conditions to support responsible, values-led, high-integrity investments into Scotland’s natural environment," Minister for Agriculture, Marine and the Islands Jim Fairlie explained when the awards were announced.
"This will help deliver lasting benefits for both people and nature, now and in the future. Restoring nature is one of the most important ways we can address biodiversity loss and climate change."
Why not try these links to see what our West Coast AI can tell you.
(Please note this is an experimental service)
Yes! I would like to be sent emails from West Coast Today
I understand that my personal information will not be shared with any third parties, and will only be used to provide me with useful targeted articles as indicated.
I'm also aware that I can un-subscribe at any point either from each email notification or on My Account screen.