Achnacarry Estate near Spean Bridge is to share in £888,000 investment from Nature Scot to boost its ambitious plans to create woodlands and to restore some of the country’s most depleted saltmarsh and peatland.

Led by Arkaig Natural Capital the Regenerative Investment in West Lochaber project, the restoration work has a long-term aim of reintroducing missing species to the area.

The money is being distributed as part of the Facility for Investment Ready Nature in Scotland (FIRNS) fund which encourages private investment in habitats and ecosystems with social, environmental, and economic benefits for people.