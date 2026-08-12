The second phase of Highland Council’s new facilities at the Old Man of Storr on the Isle of Skye have officially opened.
Part-funded by the UK Government through the UK Shared Prosperity Fund, the additional development continues the success story of Ionad an Stòir/The Storr Centre since it opened its doors in 2024.
Phase two of the project has received £550,000 from the UK Government through the UK Shared Prosperity Fund which has supported the development of an increased retail space and multipurpose room at the site.
Councillor Ken Gowans, Vice Convener of the Council and Chair of Economy and Infrastructure Committee said: "Since it opened in 2024, the project has shown itself as a fantastic example of innovative but sustainable development, delivered through strong partnership working between council, government and the community."
As well as the new retail and multi-purpose space, the site offering includes guided walks by Storr Rangers, an improved path network, car and motorhome parking, EV charging points, motorhome waste disposal, and enhanced toilet facilities.
Income streams from the site – through parking charges and retail sales - have exceeded initial expectations.
The project received Highland Council Convenor’s Award in 2024 and has been awarded TripAdvisor Traveller’s Choice Awards (2024, 2025, and 2026).
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