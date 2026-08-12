Part-funded by the UK Government through the UK Shared Prosperity Fund, the additional development continues the success story of Ionad an Stòir/The Storr Centre since it opened its doors in 2024.

Phase two of the project has received £550,000 from the UK Government through the UK Shared Prosperity Fund which has supported the development of an increased retail space and multipurpose room at the site.

Councillor Ken Gowans, Vice Convener of the Council and Chair of Economy and Infrastructure Committee said: "Since it opened in 2024, the project has shown itself as a fantastic example of innovative but sustainable development, delivered through strong partnership working between council, government and the community."