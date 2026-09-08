‘An Evening of Arran: leaving, longing, laughter and song’ will be performed in Brodick Hall this Saturday September 12 at 7.30pm.

Money generated by ticket sales will be added to the museum’s roof fund, where £15,000 of the £20,000 required to begin work on much needed repairs has already been raised.

The concert, billed as “a night of music and poetry that reflects the history and culture of the Isle of Arran”, exclusively features the work of Brodick dramatist John Sillars, who explained that every story and poem presented on the night will be about Arran, and delivered by an Arran performer.

John has made a huge contribution to the island throughout his long life. On leaving Brodick school aged 14 he began his working life as a telegram boy. Later he worked under John Basford at Brodick Castle, becoming deputy head gardener when John Basford retired.

During this time, John stood as a Labour candidate in several district and regional elections before being elected as councillor for Arran after the creation of North Ayrshire Council in 1996.

In a conversation with Charles Currie recorded for the podcast Islanders Reveal All, John said: “I always felt an urge to make a contribution to the community we live in," adding “I get great satisfaction from being involved in so many things.”

His wide ranging contribution includes chairing Arran Heritage Museum for two decades. At 95 years old, John still volunteers at the museum every week, summer and winter.

Serving as president of Arran Horticultural Society for many years, John also has a large legacy in the Arran arts community as an actor, director and playwright.

John’s first acting role was in a play about the cavaliers and the round-heads produced by his Scout group when he was 12, which he describes as “dire”. Fortunately he did not stop there and joined Brodick Players, where one favourite production was The Crucible directed by Heather Gough.

After being in a play that won Arran Drama Festival and went on to win a prize at Greenock, John began to write his own sketches. Several of these together became ‘The Land and the People’, an on-stage collage of Arran history, also directed by Heather.

Arran theatre goers will also remember The Steamie, directed by John in 1997. “I was so lucky in my brilliant cast”, he said, explaining that the memorable production impressed North Ayrshire council’s director of recreation and arts so much that he invited Brodick Players to take the play to the Magnum in Irvine, and paid all their expenses to make that possible.

Contributors joining John on stage during the evening will include fellow Brodick actress and Steamie cast member Ile Morrision, Andrew SM Clark, whose fantastic voice John admires, and frequent director and collaborator of John’s, Corrie’s Heather Gough.

Also in the line up are versatile Arran actors James Mutch, Laura Helliwell, Mavis Helliwell, and actor and playwright Rory Morrison, all of whom will be familiar faces from Arran Drama Festival, Lamlash Pantomime and Whiting Bay summer drama productions.

Musical performances from clarsach player Aisling Coyle and Feis Arainn musicians will complete the evening, for which master of ceremonies will be AHM’s Maggi Boyd.

Tickets for ‘An evening of Arran: leaving, longing, laughter and song’ are available in advance from AHM, or on the door on Saturday September 12.

Doors open at 7 for a 7.30pm start. Tickets are free for under 16 year olds, and cost £10 for adults.