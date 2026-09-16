Sixteen young people from communities across Scotland’s west coast have embarked on the first stage of their maritime careers after securing places on CalMac’s highly sought-after Modern Apprenticeship programme.
The latest intake joins one of the UK’s most respected seagoing apprenticeship schemes, with CalMac having trained more than 190 apprentices since launching the programme in 2013. The scheme continues to attract strong interest from aspiring maritime professionals, offering a direct route into a rewarding career at sea while supporting future generations of ferry services across Scotland’s island and coastal communities.
This year’s apprentices, aged between 17 and 24, come from communities across the CalMac network, including Skye, Lewis, Mull, Oban and Inverclyde.
Over the next 18 months, they will split their time between classroom learning at the City of Glasgow Nautical College and hands-on experience aboard CalMac vessels, working towards qualifications in either Deck Rating or Engine Rating disciplines.
CalMac is recognised as a leader in maritime training and was named by the Merchant Navy Training Board as one of the UK’s top five marine apprenticeship employers.
The programme equips apprentices with the skills, qualifications and practical experience needed to build long-term careers in the maritime sector, with opportunities to progress into permanent roles across the fleet on completion.
Louis de Wolff, Fleet Management Director for CalMac, said: "Welcoming a new group of apprentices is always one of the highlights of the year. Our apprenticeship programme has built a strong reputation for developing highly skilled seafarers and creating career opportunities for young people from the communities we serve.
"Competition for places remains high because apprentices gain the best of both worlds: recognised qualifications alongside invaluable experience working at sea with our expert crews. Many of our apprentices go on to enjoy long and successful careers with CalMac, and we’re delighted to welcome the next generation of maritime talent on board."
One of the new recruits is 24-year-old Freya King from Carbost on Skye, who was inspired to apply after hearing positive stories about the programme and seeing more women building careers in the maritime industry.
Freya said: "I’d always heard great things about CalMac and its apprenticeship programme, and seeing more women working in the industry inspired me to apply. I’d also liked the look of it after watching BBC’s Island Crossings.
"After trying the university route, I realised I’m a practical learner who enjoys being outdoors, so the opportunity to build a long-term career close to home on the west coast really appealed to me.
"I’ve enjoyed being part of the CalMac team and learning alongside my fellow apprentices. I’m looking forward to gaining more practical experience, meeting customers and developing new skills. In the future, I hope to build a long-term career with CalMac and progress through the ranks while continuing to work locally."
Alastair Walker Douglas, 18, from Oban, is also beginning his maritime journey with CalMac.
He said: "After leaving school, I worked in a garage and then studied engineering at college. I wanted something more hands on and was delighted when I got onto the apprenticeship with CalMac. I am looking forward to the variation and experiencing different vessels.
"I don’t think it will ever be boring and in the long term, I would like to stay with CalMac and climb the career ladder."
Alistair is joined on the programme by fellow Obanite James Martin, and Bobby Gunn from Tobermory. Lewis is represented by Rhona Maclean and Martyn Macleod.
Why not try these links to see what our West Coast AI can tell you.
(Please note this is an experimental service)
Yes! I would like to be sent emails from West Coast Today
I understand that my personal information will not be shared with any third parties, and will only be used to provide me with useful targeted articles as indicated.
I'm also aware that I can un-subscribe at any point either from each email notification or on My Account screen.