The latest intake joins one of the UK’s most respected seagoing apprenticeship schemes, with CalMac having trained more than 190 apprentices since launching the programme in 2013. The scheme continues to attract strong interest from aspiring maritime professionals, offering a direct route into a rewarding career at sea while supporting future generations of ferry services across Scotland’s island and coastal communities.

This year’s apprentices, aged between 17 and 24, come from communities across the CalMac network, including Skye, Lewis, Mull, Oban and Inverclyde.

Over the next 18 months, they will split their time between classroom learning at the City of Glasgow Nautical College and hands-on experience aboard CalMac vessels, working towards qualifications in either Deck Rating or Engine Rating disciplines.

CalMac is recognised as a leader in maritime training and was named by the Merchant Navy Training Board as one of the UK’s top five marine apprenticeship employers.

The programme equips apprentices with the skills, qualifications and practical experience needed to build long-term careers in the maritime sector, with opportunities to progress into permanent roles across the fleet on completion.