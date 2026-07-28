All of this could end however as the Kennedy’s, who work alongside a small team of volunteers, grow increasingly disheartened with the local authority who they say have given them very little support over the past 16 years.

Should the board, which consists of James, Sarah and three other volunteers, decide to fold the Community Interest Company then, inline with its constitution, they would have to sell the pontoons and distribute any income to another not-for-profit organisation with similar aims - possibly one outwith Lochaber.

"It took Highland Council four years to arrange a lease for the original pontoon facility and in the end we had to go to Inverness to meet with the CEO to get this sorted," said James.

"The delay caused us to have to reapply for the licence for the extension to the pontons which meant more cost was incurred."



Another more recent issue came when FWMSCIC were installing the toilets in the West End Car Park.

"After having secured the planning permission we were told by THC that the location we were putting the toilets on was Common Good Fund land," explained James.

"We understood that this part of the waterfront had been given to the people of Fort William by Locheil in 1904 "for the use and enjoyment of the inhabitants of the Burgh of Fort William".

"This seemed to be conveniently forgotten by the councillors in 1972 when the Car Park was created.

"We were told it would require a change of use to "waste disposal" which would mean a public consultation and require applying via the courts by which time we could have lost the funding that we had secured.

"We therefore had to change the location which cost us an extra £30,000 to put in a base for the container as it was now in a floodplain.

"I haven’t seen such a dysfunctional organisation in all my years in Lochaber. It feels like they are deliberately putting barriers up every time we want to improve things for the benefit of the people of Fort William and our visitors.

"All we are asking for is some regular support and guidance and some joined up thinking, is that really to much to ask considering the benefits the pontoons, facilities and cruise ships bring to everyone?

"It has really made me think twice about what I do for this town and whether I really want to bother carrying on."