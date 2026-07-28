  • Priority access to the pontoons for the ship for that day
  • Serviced pontoons (helping tenders arrival/departure)
  • Friendly welcome on shore
  • Sole use of the shelter whilst the guests are waiting for tenders back to the ship
  • Maps/leaflets of Fort William handed out to guests and crew on arrival
  • Volunteers directing/helping passengers when they are on shore
  • Fort William Pontoon Facilties housing toilets available for use by the pontoons.