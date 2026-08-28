First Minister John Swinney made the announcement as he opened the 11th GP walk-in service in Buckhaven in Fife last week.

The Oban Clinic, which is yet to have a location decided, will be one of 24 more areas under the SNP scheme, which will bring the total of planned and operational walk in services to 40.

If the proposal is passed, the Oban clinic will open from 12pm–8pm, seven days a week, and help patients get the care they need while also easing pressure on GP practices and hospital A&E departments.

There will be no need to book an appointment, allowing Obanites to see a nurse or a GP at a moment’s notice, focusing on urgent, on-the-day primary care needs.

It is designed to reduce waiting times in the town and end the dreaded ’8am rush’, which has already proved a success in Argyll with the Dunoon walk-in centre.