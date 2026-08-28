A new walk in GP clinic in Oban has been proposed by the Scottish Government following successful launches elsewhere in the country.
First Minister John Swinney made the announcement as he opened the 11th GP walk-in service in Buckhaven in Fife last week.
The Oban Clinic, which is yet to have a location decided, will be one of 24 more areas under the SNP scheme, which will bring the total of planned and operational walk in services to 40.
If the proposal is passed, the Oban clinic will open from 12pm–8pm, seven days a week, and help patients get the care they need while also easing pressure on GP practices and hospital A&E departments.
There will be no need to book an appointment, allowing Obanites to see a nurse or a GP at a moment’s notice, focusing on urgent, on-the-day primary care needs.
It is designed to reduce waiting times in the town and end the dreaded ’8am rush’, which has already proved a success in Argyll with the Dunoon walk-in centre.
Commenting, Argyll and Bute MSP Jenni Minto said: “The opening of a new walk-in GP clinic in Oban will be a total game changer for people.
“I’ve campaigned for more of these services across Argyll and Bute following the successful pilot in Dunoon and I know what a difference this will make to people here to be able to access medical care at a time that suits you.
“The SNP promised to end the frustrating 8am rush for GP appointments and we are delivering on that commitment with more than 10,500 walk-in cases having been seen since February.
“While the Westminster parties talk down our NHS and oppose us doing everything we can to end the 8am rush, our GP walk-in clinics are springing up all over the country including right here in Argyll and Bute."
First Minister John Swinney added: "In the first six months since we opened the first service in February, more than 10,500 walk-in cases have been seen. As these services are phased in to become fully operational, seven days a week, I am confident that many more people will benefit.
“The opening of our newest GP walk-in service, in Fife, is an important milestone in the roll-out of this pilot project, fulfilling my government’s commitment to open five new walk-in centres within our first 100 days of office. We have done this in Aberdeen, Dunoon, Invergordon, Cardonald and Buckhaven.
"It will complement our trusted network of GP practices across the country, which we are bolstering with historic additional investment to recruit more GPs with £531 million to 2029.”
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