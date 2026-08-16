The free community 5k, which takes place every Saturday morning at 9.30am sharp, was started a decade ago thanks to the efforts of Doreen Henderson.

"When we were first setting up the course, we had to measure it with trundles, we weren’t allowed to use any other methods and they [parkrun adjudicators] were very particular," Doreen said.

"It’s a joy to see it last so many years, and it still sees so much interest.

"So many people come to the area to tick off a parkrun from their list, it’s a major tourist attraction. Most weeks we actually have more tourists than locals taking part!

Despite ten years of weekly events, save for the odd cancelling due to weather or during Covid, support for the Ganavan Sands parkrun has not slowed down.

7,125 different people have finished the course, from Ganavan to Dunbeg and back along the multi-purpose track, with 20,553 total finishes.

Around 70 runners still lace up their running shoes to take part each week. But the hope is for such a big anniversary, the event can draw a significant crowd.