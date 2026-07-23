All seven Reform UK MPs signed an amendment to a Westminster Bill which would make it a serious offence to print or publish UK Parliament election materials in any language other than English or Welsh. Candidates and campaigners who use Scottish Gaelic, Scots, Doric, Ulster Scots, Irish, and Cornish would be punished by up to six months in prison and an unlimited ’Level 5’ fine - on a level with supplying under 18s with crossbows, selling alcohol to children, and the manufacture of imitation firearms. The proposal would cut-off vital accessibility for voters who speak other languages such as Polish, Punjabi, Urdu, Arabic, and Ukrainian, and it includes no exemption for British Sign Language (BSL), the first or preferred language of over 87,000 people in the UK. Gaelic, Scots, and BSL are recognised as official languages by Acts of Parliament. Around 70,000 people across Scotland, or about 1.25% of the population, speak Gaelic, which UNESCO classes as “definitely endangered”, mostly in the Highlands and Islands. Torcuil Crichton, Labour MP for Na h-Eileanan an Iar and the only Gaelic-speaking MP in the House of Commons, said: “Much of my election material is in Gaelic - do Reform want to outlaw me in my own country? “This narrow-minded amendment which will never reach the statute book tells you everything you need to know about Reform and their blinkered view of the diverse multilingual, multicultural country Britain really is. “Through their nativist goggles they can’t see one of the oldest languages in the British Isles, but I see them and I recognise their slanted prejudices for what they are.”

Maree Todd, an SNP MSP for the Highlands and Islands, said: “This despicable anti-Scottish amendment is deeply telling – Reform wants to see any trace of our native languages removed from Scottish politics.



“Not content with plans to cut our MSPs and ‘review’ the powers of Holyrood, (Reform leader Nigel) Farage and his cronies want to threaten jail time upon anyone in Scotland who publishes political materials in Scots or Gaelic.



“We know Reform could not care less about Scotland, but this move is all too reminiscent of the brutal anti-Gaelic laws of the Highland Clearances.



“Reform must now do the right thing – apologise to the people of Scotland for attempting to criminalise election materials written in Scottish languages and immediately withdraw this outrageous amendment.”



Scottish Greens co-leader Gillian Mackay MSP said the "dangerously broad" proposal "contains no exemption for British Sign Language, putting people in prison simply for publishing a political campaign video in sign language.



“As someone who has hearing loss, I know from personal experience how important accessible communication is. Making elections accessible should be a basic principle of our democracy, but Reform UK wants to do the opposite by putting up barriers and excluding people from political debate.



“For a party that claims to defend freedom of speech, using censorship to control the languages people can use in political campaigns says everything about Reform UK’s real priorities."



The UK Government’s Representation of the People Bill, under consideration in the House of Commons, would allow 16 and 17-year-olds to vote at the next general election.



The legislation would also tighten rules around political donations, protect against foreign interference, move towards automatic voter registration and expand the forms of acceptable voter ID to include UK-issued bank cards.



Reform UK’s amendment, backed by its MPs Richard Tice, Lee Anderson, Sarah Pochin, Danny Kruger, Robert Jenrick, Andrew Rosindell, and Suella Braverman, will almost certainly not pass.



After the fallout, Max Bannerman, the party’s MSP for the Highlands and Islands, told the media: “As a Highlander who is a keen supporter of the Gaelic language and Scotland’s rich cultural heritage, I can guarantee that Reform UK is committed to protecting the linguistic heritage of Britain.



“This amendment was drafted for application in England and Wales, not Scotland and Northern Ireland.



“It was about preserving the integrity of elections and ensuring that they are fought in domestic languages, not Urdu or Bengali.



“This is not about diminishing Scotland’s identity or heritage.



“That’s why I’m exploring introducing a Bill to the Scottish Parliament to ensure that future Scottish elections are fought in Gaelic, Scots and English only."