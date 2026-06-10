Highland Council has confirmed that the cost of its garden waste permits will remain frozen at £48.95 for the 2026/27 season.
Permits are now available to purchase online at www.highland.gov.uk/gardenwaste or through the Council’s Service Point network.
Existing 2025/26 permit holders will receive renewal reminders in the coming weeks. The optional fortnightly collection service is also open to new customers within eligible areas.
The garden waste collection service provides between 19 and 20 collections per season, depending on collection schedules, equating to approximately £2.50 per collection per bin.
The 2026/27 permit period runs from September 1 2026 to August 31 2027, with a winter suspension during December, January and February.
Demand for permits will be high in the weeks immediately prior to the 2026/27 service commencing in September; therefore, householders are encouraged to sign-up by August 1 to ensure they receive permits in time for the first collections.
Customers can continue to order garden waste permits after August 1; however, the Council cannot guarantee that permits ordered following this date will arrive in time for the first collections of the 2026/27 permit year.
Councillor Graham MacKenzie, Chair of Highland Council’s Communities and Place Committee, said: "With the Council being under significant financial pressure I am really pleased that we are able to offer garden waste permits at a cost-effective price for householders along with providing a convenient, environmentally friendly, easy to use service."
Garden waste permits can be purchased online at www.highland.gov.uk/gardenwaste or by visiting a Council Service Point.
For further information visit www.highland.gov.uk/gardenwaste or email recycle@highland.gov.uk.
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