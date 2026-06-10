Permits are now available to purchase online at www.highland.gov.uk/gardenwaste or through the Council’s Service Point network.

Existing 2025/26 permit holders will receive renewal reminders in the coming weeks. The optional fortnightly collection service is also open to new customers within eligible areas.

The garden waste collection service provides between 19 and 20 collections per season, depending on collection schedules, equating to approximately £2.50 per collection per bin.

The 2026/27 permit period runs from September 1 2026 to August 31 2027, with a winter suspension during December, January and February.