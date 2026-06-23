Ewen’s Room brought local children back to the MacIntosh Centre last week for the fourth session of its intergenerational play project
For the last four months the Mallaig based project has brought together participating P3 pupils from primary schools in Mallaig, Morar and Arisaig, to spend time with the residents of the NHS care home.
This project helps reduce loneliness, stigma around aging and improve community resilience.
This month the group followed up from their pot painting in May and took the opportunity to plant flower seeds in their artistic creations.
Why not try these links to see what our West Coast AI can tell you.
(Please note this is an experimental service)
Yes! I would like to be sent emails from West Coast Today
I understand that my personal information will not be shared with any third parties, and will only be used to provide me with useful targeted articles as indicated.
I'm also aware that I can un-subscribe at any point either from each email notification or on My Account screen.