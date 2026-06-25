A record-breaking 55 motors went on display at Oban and District Classic Vehicle Club’s annual Fathers Day Show at Corachie Clematis Garden Centre, Bridge of Awe.
Vehicles on display included a Model T Ford, a Ferrari, a Tractor, some Land Rovers and a vast and varied selection of classic and modern classics, some coming from Fort William, Lochgilphead, and Perthshire to be there.
Helped by a lovely warm sunny day the event was very well attended and the Taynuilt Youth Pipe Band entertained the crowds with some rousing pipe tunes.
The Ian Campbell Memorial Trophy was won by Colin Scott with his 1961 Jaguar 240, being the car that the public voted for on the day.
Kevin Devine who is the club’s Chairman/Secretary would like to thank everyone who attended and Douglas and Janna Baird and all their staff at Corachie for helping to make the event a success.
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