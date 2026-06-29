A Campbeltown soldier has spoken about continuing his family’s military tradition after taking part in a NATO exercise in Estonia.
Fusilier Ruairidh Campbell, of 2nd Battalion, The Royal Regiment of Scotland (2 SCOTS), was among 1,500 British troops involved in Exercise Spring Storm, a defensive exercise supporting Estonia’s national and collective defence.
The soldier, who enlisted in 2022 and has also been deployed to Germany and Kenya, said serving in the Army had helped him become more confident while allowing him to follow in the footsteps of generations of his family.
Ruairidh said: “Since a young age, I always wanted to join the Army and, as I grew up, I knew this was something I wanted to do, and to continue my family legacy.”
His father served with 4th Regiment Royal Artillery during the Falklands War, while his paternal grandfather fought in the Second World War, a conflict in which Ruairidh’s great-uncle was killed.
On his mother’s side of the family, his great-grandfather fought at Ypres during the First World War, while his grandfather became a colonel in the Army Catering Corps.
His brother and sister are also serving members of the British Army.
Reflecting on his Army career so far, Ruairidh said: “The Army has allowed me to come out of my shell, be less shy and improve my personal, people and leadership skills. I have learned to better control my emotions.
“The biggest surprise to me was the number of opportunities the Army provides: travel, adventure training and learning.”
He added: “My dad always encouraged me to join the Army, not only because he really enjoyed it but it’s a good, stable career for me. I wouldn’t change being part of 2 SCOTS for anything.”
Exercise Spring Storm was Ruairidh’s second deployment to Estonia. Reflecting on the exercise, which took place just kilometres from the Russian border, he said: “This exercise is definitely faster moving; we were straight out onto the ground in defence positions.”
Ruairidh said he hopes to make a full career in the Army, embracing what it has to offer him.
British troops taking part in Exercise Spring Storm are part of the UK’s Forward Land Forces, which are integrated into Estonian and NATO defence plans.
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