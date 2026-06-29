Fusilier Ruairidh Campbell, of 2nd Battalion, The Royal Regiment of Scotland (2 SCOTS), was among 1,500 British troops involved in Exercise Spring Storm, a defensive exercise supporting Estonia’s national and collective defence.

The soldier, who enlisted in 2022 and has also been deployed to Germany and Kenya, said serving in the Army had helped him become more confident while allowing him to follow in the footsteps of generations of his family.

Ruairidh said: “Since a young age, I always wanted to join the Army and, as I grew up, I knew this was something I wanted to do, and to continue my family legacy.”

His father served with 4th Regiment Royal Artillery during the Falklands War, while his paternal grandfather fought in the Second World War, a conflict in which Ruairidh’s great-uncle was killed.