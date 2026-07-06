Investigations by Historic Environment Scotland (HES) have revealed traces of a possible new stone or timber circle that will help archaeologists better understand the stone circle site at Machrie Moor.
The new circle, hidden beneath the ground’s surface, was discovered by geophysical survey carried out by HES archaeologists Dr Nick Hannon and Dr Hazel Blake who grew up on Arran.
Dr Hannon and Dr Blake used geophysical technology to scan for anomalies which could be caused by stone, timber, metal, or other disturbances underneath the ground. They discovered 12 circular pit-like anomalies. When the twelve spots are connected together, they form a circle with additional spacing for two more settings. There are no stones present in the pits, so the circle could have consisted of either stone or timber posts.
Machrie Moor is an area of peat moorland with a remarkable concentration of archaeological remains from the Neolithic and Bronze Ages dating to between 3500 BCE to 1500 BCE. Six stone circles have currently been identified, known as circles 1, 2, 3, 4, 5 and 11. Excavation has shown that several of the stone circles were preceded by timber circles in the same positions, where the timber was then replaced by stone.
It is likely that the newly-discovered circle dates from a similar period as the other circles still standing. These circles were associated with ritual and ceremonial activities for the Neolithic and Bronze Age farmers that lived on Machrie Moor. They align with a prominent notch at the head of Machrie Glen, where the midsummer sunrise would have been visible.
Later on, the circles were used for burials, including cremations and inhumations, most likely for prominent members of the community. The newly-discovered circle may have been used for these purposes as well, but further archaeological research is required to understand the circle’s place in Machrie Moor’s history.
Dr Nick Hannon, senior heritage recording manager at HES, said: “We are tremendously excited about this new discovery. We know that there is a lot of archaeology yet to uncover at Machrie Moor, but the discovery of a new circle completely surpassed our expectations.
“The tools we use to learn about what’s underground are constantly developing, and we can learn more and more about our buried history without disturbing the earth and potentially damaging archaeological remains. Discoveries like this one remind us why we do this work – to look after Scotland’s heritage and uncover more of our past in the process.”
In addition to helping archaeologists understand Machrie Moor’s rich history, the geophysical survey at Machrie Moor will also be used by HES to establish the relative effectiveness of both gradiometry and electro-magnetic methodologies to identify sub-surface archaeological features in a peat environment.
The full Machrie Moor geophysical survey report can be found on the HES website at www.trove.scot/archive/3033845
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