Oban Community Skatepark (OSC) group, in partnership with Adventure Oban, North Argyll Cycle Club, Oban Lorn RFC and the Mossfield Development Group, have been working towards a number of upgrades to sports facilities at the town’s Mossfield site and now OCS has put out an appeal for public help, in Oban and across North Argyll, to help refresh a feasability study it carried out in 2021 gauging support for a skate park and pump track. On its Facebook page, it has shared a draft masterplan. As part of the plan, and subject to the upgrade of another nearby pitch - the old Blaes pitch, shaded green on the map online- is set to be converted to a wheeled sports facility.

OCS hopes it will include a pump track, a skate park, a specially designed area for those using adaptive bikes / beginner area as well as landscaping , picnic benches and more.

OCS’s feasibility study five years ago, gathered 1,800 responses from the local community, strongly in favour of a skatepark, now, with a site in mind and the addition of a pump track, they are reconsulting the community.

www.surveymonkey.com/r/obanwheeledsports You can have your say here:

Mark MacQueen from OCS said: "Thee are 8,500 people here in Oban, we’d like to hear from 5,000 of them what they think. Do you support the idea and would you support it being at the Blais site once an alternative pitch for multi games was reconstructed nearby? "What’s important here is that there is no loss of facility. It would be an addition to the town’s sporting facilities, where everyone would be welcome." The Facebook post reads: "Tell us what you would like to see here. What would you use? What would your kids / grandkids use? Ask them, tell us.