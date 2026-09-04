The 60 Mile Inn was built on the site of Bridge of Orchy’s former primary school, which had been closed since 2004 and left in ruins.

When the bar opened in May, staff quickly began to notice unexplained occurrences.

The barman, who lives in the adjoining staff accommodation, was the first to notice strange happenings. The light in the bar, hooked up to a motion sensor, began flickering on around 3am, the witching hour.

The bar’s motion activated security camera was also going off, and a transparent wisp has been seen flying across the frame.

For many a skeptic, these incidents are easy to explain away, probably just a fly. But 60 Mile Inn owner Charlie Duthie says the sensors are built to ignore small things like flies and midges, they only pick up humans and larger animals.

Other paranormal incidents include tumbling glasses and the worst of all, a customer reporting feeling a hand stroke his neck while using the toilet. What a horrible invasion of privacy!

Watch out for more clips on their Facebook page.

The most recent incident saw a customer say ghosts were not real, only for a crisp packet which was nailed to the wall display to fall right in front of him, giving him a proper fright.