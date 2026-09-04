A series of ghostly happenings at a new Bridge of Orchy bar has locals and visitors spooked.
The 60 Mile Inn was built on the site of Bridge of Orchy’s former primary school, which had been closed since 2004 and left in ruins.
When the bar opened in May, staff quickly began to notice unexplained occurrences.
The barman, who lives in the adjoining staff accommodation, was the first to notice strange happenings. The light in the bar, hooked up to a motion sensor, began flickering on around 3am, the witching hour.
The bar’s motion activated security camera was also going off, and a transparent wisp has been seen flying across the frame.
For many a skeptic, these incidents are easy to explain away, probably just a fly. But 60 Mile Inn owner Charlie Duthie says the sensors are built to ignore small things like flies and midges, they only pick up humans and larger animals.
Other paranormal incidents include tumbling glasses and the worst of all, a customer reporting feeling a hand stroke his neck while using the toilet. What a horrible invasion of privacy!
Watch out for more clips on their Facebook page.
The most recent incident saw a customer say ghosts were not real, only for a crisp packet which was nailed to the wall display to fall right in front of him, giving him a proper fright.
Owner Charlie Duthie was also non-believer in ghosts before these incidents began happening. Now he believes his business could definitely be haunted.
"It took probably three or four incidents back to back and seeing all the CCTV that convinced me," he said.
"What really did it for me was when the pint glass slid off the table, it was not close to the edge as it looks in the video, it looked really unnatural and I was stood right in front of it behind the bar.
"I’ve done some digging online in the national newspaper archives, and found articles about a death on the railway platform near here in 1902. We’re about 10 to 15 metres from the tracks.
"There was also an alleged child murder somewhere in the area in 1903, but the details aren’t clear. It seemingly didn’t happen in the old school!"
The school building was constructed in 1898, and therefore when it came time to redevelop the building, workmen stripped it back to a stone shell.
Looking back, Charlie realises it was during this work that that first signs of paranormal activity occurred.
He said: "The workmen said they heard a voice a few times, someone shouting, but we just put it down to a passing walker.
"There were only three people on the site at a time, so we know it was none of us. But now that we’re looking in deeper, I think it might have been something else, especially during the winter work when people weren’t around."
The phantom trickster the 60 Mile Inn is experiencing would be classified as a Poltergeist, a noisy spirit which causes loud sounds and interacts with objects.
But its identity and motive is still a mystery.
So the Inn has asked a psychic medium and shaman, Graham MacLauren, to try and contact the spirit.
MacLauren will spend a night in the Inn during October to try and contact the spirit and help it pass on.
He explained that when a person dies their "spirit energy" can sometimes "not realise they’re dead and try to re-enter their body". That is how they get stuck here and unable to enter the spirit world.
"I think the spirit is connected to the building, not to Charlie and his wife. You have to think, its gone from a ruin to a bar and eatery, its very loud, rowdy and disorderly now.
"I think it’s most likely to be a teacher or school master who looked after the grounds, back in those days the school master would live on site.
"So when they did the renovations, the energy has been disturbed.
"They need someone to guide them, and open the portal to the spirit world," he said.
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