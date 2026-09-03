Residents on Gigha have voiced growing anger and concern over plans which could see the island lose its only ferry service for one Sunday each month from winter 2026 – effectively cutting it off from the mainland for 12 days a year.
Gigha Community Council has warned that the proposed loss of service could affect businesses, visitors, emergency-service access and utilities cover.
It said it has twice asked ferry operator CalMac for a substitute passenger-only service, but that neither request had received a positive response.
The community council said: “The costs of the withdrawal of our ferry will be borne by islanders, not those making the decisions.”
A lack of meaningful consultation has been a recurring concern among islanders.
Joseph Teale, who runs the island’s Ardminish Stores and seafood takeaway The Nook, described a “shocking lack of consultation”.
He said: “CalMac seems to have confused telling the Gigha Community Council what is happening with proper community consultation.”
Mr Teale said the withdrawal would have a negative impact on the island and could hamper the recovery of the Gigha Hotel. He also questioned whether there was evidence that removing the service would improve reliability.
“What I’m absolutely fuming about is the intention to press ahead even in the summer timetable,” he added. “My understanding is that Gigha will be unique in facing the cut, in that it is a lifeline service with no other alternative routes possible.”
His partner Hannah Storie said the change could affect accommodation providers, as visitors may be less likely to book winter stays if they could not leave the island in time for work on Monday.
She also raised concerns for schoolchildren and commuters who sometimes travel on a Sunday if poor weather is forecast for the Monday.
Anna Lannigan, manager of the Isle of Gigha Camp and Motorhome Site, said uncertainty over the affected dates would create immediate problems for businesses taking reservations.
The campsite starts taking bookings for the following year in December, before the affected summer Sundays are expected to be announced.
Ms Lannigan said: “If we don’t open bookings in December, people may book trips elsewhere instead, but if we do, then we’ll have to go back to some bookings once the ferry timetable comes out to explain they won’t be able to arrive/depart on the day they booked, which doesn’t feel like great customer service.”
She said weddings, events, retreats, family reunions and community fundraisers were often arranged well in advance and could be disrupted if they fell on a no-ferry weekend.
The proposed changes could also affect church life on the island.
Elizabeth Ball, session clerk of the Church of Scotland’s Mid Kintyre and Gigha parish, said minister-led services were normally held on Gigha on the second and fourth Sundays of each month, and the loss of a second-Sunday ferry service would remove the ability for islanders and visitors to have that regular worship.
The Rev Lyn Peden, minister for Mid Kintyre and Gigha, said she sometimes changed the Sunday she travelled to the island during winter when the weather was unpredictable.
“This loss of the second Sunday will impact that,” she said. “When I am over, I use my time to visit and catch up with people before and after worship.
“I understand that there is a need for the boat to be off but it would have been helpful to have been allowed to have an input prior to the publication. Lack of communication is unfortunate.”
In a response to the Courier this week, CalMac said it would pause further consultation on the proposals for the time being.
A spokeswoman said: “As a result of the feedback we have received from communities to date, we are pausing any further consultation for a short period.
“We will use this time to review the feedback and wider considerations to ensure that any future engagement is as meaningful and informed as possible.
“Our objective remains to develop timetable arrangements that provide the operational capacity required to support the ongoing maintenance and availability of vessels, while maintaining a reliable service for customers and communities.”
The proposals form part of wider maintenance arrangements being introduced across the Clyde and Hebrides network.
Transport Scotland said the additional maintenance was intended to reduce unplanned disruption and overhaul overruns, and that CalMac would continue to work with local communities before implementation on remaining routes.
Why not try these links to see what our West Coast AI can tell you.
(Please note this is an experimental service)
Yes! I would like to be sent emails from West Coast Today
I understand that my personal information will not be shared with any third parties, and will only be used to provide me with useful targeted articles as indicated.
I'm also aware that I can un-subscribe at any point either from each email notification or on My Account screen.