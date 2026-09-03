She said weddings, events, retreats, family reunions and community fundraisers were often arranged well in advance and could be disrupted if they fell on a no-ferry weekend.

Ms Lannigan said: “If we don’t open bookings in December, people may book trips elsewhere instead, but if we do, then we’ll have to go back to some bookings once the ferry timetable comes out to explain they won’t be able to arrive/depart on the day they booked, which doesn’t feel like great customer service.”

The campsite starts taking bookings for the following year in December, before the affected summer Sundays are expected to be announced.

Anna Lannigan, manager of the Isle of Gigha Camp and Motorhome Site, said uncertainty over the affected dates would create immediate problems for businesses taking reservations.

The proposed changes could also affect church life on the island.

Elizabeth Ball, session clerk of the Church of Scotland’s Mid Kintyre and Gigha parish, said minister-led services were normally held on Gigha on the second and fourth Sundays of each month, and the loss of a second-Sunday ferry service would remove the ability for islanders and visitors to have that regular worship.

The Rev Lyn Peden, minister for Mid Kintyre and Gigha, said she sometimes changed the Sunday she travelled to the island during winter when the weather was unpredictable.

“This loss of the second Sunday will impact that,” she said. “When I am over, I use my time to visit and catch up with people before and after worship.

“I understand that there is a need for the boat to be off but it would have been helpful to have been allowed to have an input prior to the publication. Lack of communication is unfortunate.”

In a response to the Courier this week, CalMac said it would pause further consultation on the proposals for the time being.

A spokeswoman said: “As a result of the feedback we have received from communities to date, we are pausing any further consultation for a short period.

“We will use this time to review the feedback and wider considerations to ensure that any future engagement is as meaningful and informed as possible.

“Our objective remains to develop timetable arrangements that provide the operational capacity required to support the ongoing maintenance and availability of vessels, while maintaining a reliable service for customers and communities.”

The proposals form part of wider maintenance arrangements being introduced across the Clyde and Hebrides network.

Transport Scotland said the additional maintenance was intended to reduce unplanned disruption and overhaul overruns, and that CalMac would continue to work with local communities before implementation on remaining routes.