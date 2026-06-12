Students were tasked with creating a crane using any items they could find around the school, with teachers only assisting them with the glue gun.

The STEMOvators contest challenged pupils to test their designs using various household objects, including teabags, bananas, kitchen rolls and litre bottles of water.

During the creative challenge, the Glassary youngsters had to lift items from a square on the floor to a designated landing area on a tabletop. They lost points for any items that were dropped or misplaced.

After all the entrants had been judged, the P5 to P7 students were crowned the winners.

Reflecting on the project, the students said there was a lot of problem-solving involved, as well as plenty of trial and error, but it all worked out in the end.

The pupils added that the contest created a lot of nervous excitement and was quite stressful at times.

A spokesperson for the school said: “The pupils really enjoyed their trip to Oban. When they arrived, the competition judges came to speak to them about their projects.

“After this, they had five minutes to move as many objects as possible and earn points.

“We had two teams, and both worked really well together. It was frustrating and exciting, and we are all proud of their hard work.”

At the competition, there were also other small STEM activities, with the youngsters encouraged to try them out and explore.

This was the second STEMOvators competition that the school has taken part in.

They plan to enter the next competition to see if they can retain their crown.