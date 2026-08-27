David Whitehead, a Yorkshire businessman with "strong family connections" to Scotland, erected 15 standing stones between 2-2.5m tall in a field at the back of the 400 year-old castle near Benderloch, unware he needed planning permission, his part-retrospective planning application said.

Mr Whitehead’s supporting statement explains: "The design draws inspiration from Scotland’s rich tradition of prehistoric stone circles.

“There will be hidden outdoor speakers and soft, complimentary Gaelic music will be audible.

"We will also be able to offer intimate outdoor weddings.

"We are confident it will become an iconic part of the area, for locals and visitors to enjoy."