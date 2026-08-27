The owner of Barcaldine Castle luxury B&B, who built a stone circle as a "memorial to the Massacre of Glencoe", will appeal against Argyll and Bute Council’s refusal to grant planning permission.
David Whitehead, a Yorkshire businessman with "strong family connections" to Scotland, erected 15 standing stones between 2-2.5m tall in a field at the back of the 400 year-old castle near Benderloch, unware he needed planning permission, his part-retrospective planning application said.
Mr Whitehead’s supporting statement explains: "The design draws inspiration from Scotland’s rich tradition of prehistoric stone circles.
“There will be hidden outdoor speakers and soft, complimentary Gaelic music will be audible.
"We will also be able to offer intimate outdoor weddings.
"We are confident it will become an iconic part of the area, for locals and visitors to enjoy."
One of the three objection concluded: "It does not provide demonstrable historical, cultural, or practical benefits.
"The installation is either a) an inauthentic tourist attraction lacking sufficient consideration on any level, or b) a personal vanity project unrelated to the historical context of the site.
"If the applicant was so keen to give locals access, he could have done this years ago; instead I feel he has treated us disrespectfully by using us as a misleading justification for his vanity project.
"These stones [are] unnecessary and inappropriate; a sentiment voiced by every other local I have discussed the development with."
Planning officers agreed, refusing consent, saying the materials are "inappropriate", and the "replica" structure conflicts with, and detracts from, the castle’s history.
In response, Mr Whitehead told us the circle of 13 stones, with two in the middle, represents 13 February (13/2) - the date of the Glencoe Massacre in 1692.
That day government soldiers loyal to William III slaughtered 38 of their hosts - clan members of the MacDonalds of Glencoe, whose chief, Alasdair MacDonald, missed a deadline to swear allegiance to the new king.
Barcaldine Castle played a role in slowing his journey, because he was delayed by blizzards and detained by troops there for 24 hours.
The castle was built by Sir Duncan Campbell of Glenorchy in 1601-9. Many Campbells, clan enemies of the MacDonalds, were implicated in the massacre.
Mr Whitehead said: "I have received many emails of support and there seems to be more supporters than detractors.
"The planners are not happy I used a type of stone, which is found in Scotland, but could only be supplied from Yorkshire in the size I needed. If stone from Scotland can find its way to Stonehenge, then what’s wrong with stone from Yorkshire?
"I am sorry a monument that was created to build a reconciliation of an aged wrong has not been seen for what it is - a boost to the local environment.
"I will appeal the reasons for refusal [which] seemed not to be based on local sentiment but on just a biased personal opinion.
"I have also invited the Chief of the Macdonalds to inaugurate this on February 13 - this may need to be delayed."
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