Apart from an initial burst of heavy rain, the clouds soon cleared to leave a relatively dry day for the event - a stark contrast to last year’s sweltering temperatures.

There was keen competition for the various trophies in the piping, highland dancing, field and heavy event classes, although the Piping Press website was reporting that piper entries at both Glenfinnan and Nairn Games were affected by the clash with the World Pipe Band Championships in Glasgow.

However, that failed to dent the delight of Calum Craib who enjoyed a clean sweep of the trophy list with the Benbecula native and associate tutor at the National Piping Centre winning both the Glenfinnan Estate Trophy (adult piobaireachd) and the Glenaladale Estate Quaich (March, Strathspey and Reel).