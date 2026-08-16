Early estimates are that the total number of spectators which flocked through the gate for this year’s 79th staging of Glenfinnan Gathering and Highland Games exceeded last year’s bumper 1,000-strong crowd.
Apart from an initial burst of heavy rain, the clouds soon cleared to leave a relatively dry day for the event - a stark contrast to last year’s sweltering temperatures.
There was keen competition for the various trophies in the piping, highland dancing, field and heavy event classes, although the Piping Press website was reporting that piper entries at both Glenfinnan and Nairn Games were affected by the clash with the World Pipe Band Championships in Glasgow.
However, that failed to dent the delight of Calum Craib who enjoyed a clean sweep of the trophy list with the Benbecula native and associate tutor at the National Piping Centre winning both the Glenfinnan Estate Trophy (adult piobaireachd) and the Glenaladale Estate Quaich (March, Strathspey and Reel).
In the Juniors, the Piobaireachd, March and Strathspey & Reel were all scooped by Iain MacLeod to lift the Glenfinnan Community Council for the best piper aged 17 and under and the DMG Catering Glenfinnan Cup for best local piper aged 17 and under.
Iain MacFadyen received a presentation from the Glenfinnan Games Committee in recognition of his attendance at the Gathering for 72 years.
Over at the Highland dancing platform there was fierce competition for the trophies with Eilidh Smith lifting the MacKellaig Cup (adult dance) and Mairi Rae Quiche (adult swords).
The Glenfinnan House Junior Cup (12-15 dance) went to Bella Man, while the MacGuire Cup (8-11 dance) was won by Sophia Hendry.
Bella also took the Chieftain’s Cup for best local dancer.
In the heavy events, Skye’s Martin Munsie took the trophies for the caber, 22lb hammer and overall adult heavy events champion.
Games Committee chair Duncan Gibson was delighted with the way the event had gone and added that all eyes would now turn to the planning of next year’s 80th anniversary Gathering.
Mr Gibson told the Lochaber Times: "A huge congratulations to all the volunteers for their help and hard work throughout the week, building the field and making sure that everything ran smoothly on the day.
"Thanks also to all the committee, competitors, volunteers and members of the public who make our event such a special occasion and experience."
This year’s chieftain was Alistair Gibson, the former long-serving manager of Glenfinnan Estate, who said taking on the prominent role had been a huge honour.
"What can I say - a new experience for me being chieftain," he told us.
"I started on the games committee in 1988, Latterly I was involved in selecting the chieftain. My friends turned on me! Now I was in charge for a day.
"Having marched from the monument to the platform with my friends and family, feeling very proud, it was mentioned that the same squad will turn up for my funeral, but I got to address them all.
"I can hardly remember being happier or prouder. What a wonderful community we live in.
"Good luck to the next chieftain."
Why not try these links to see what our West Coast AI can tell you.
(Please note this is an experimental service)
Yes! I would like to be sent emails from West Coast Today
I understand that my personal information will not be shared with any third parties, and will only be used to provide me with useful targeted articles as indicated.
I'm also aware that I can un-subscribe at any point either from each email notification or on My Account screen.