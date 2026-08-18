Visitors to Glenfinnan are being asked by police to act responsibly when parking their vehicles as residents grow more frustrated with the dangerous situation on the A830.
Local officers and the roads policing units regularly carry out patrols along the route, offering advice and when necessary carrying out enforcement.
On one such patrol recently, and in just a short space of time, a total of 11 motorists were issued with fixed penalty notices for dangerously obstructing the road, having parked partially on the pavement and on the highway, causing a hazard for pedestrians and motorists.
"Glenfinnan vilage - home to the world famous viaduct and Jacobite monument - is one of the busiest and most popular tourist attractions outside of Edinburgh and Glasgow, however struggles with capacity for the sheer number of visitors arriving by car or motorhome," said a Police Scotland spokesperson.
"Crucially, the village is also the home and workplace to people who are affected by anti-social behaviour and dangerous parking along the main road.
"Tourists are welcome and encouraged to visit Glenfinnan, but please plan your visit responsibly.
"There are rail and bus services from Fort William, and many local businesses offer discounts to visitors presenting a train or bus ticket."
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