After a few light morning showers, the clouds parted to reveal a largely dry afternoon with bursts of sunshine, drawing a record-breaking crowd of more than 1,100 attendees.

Presiding over the day’s festivities was Chieftain Tim Perkins, Principal Teacher of Invergarry Primary School.

In his opening address, he captured the essence of the day: "Highland communities have never been defined by their size," he said.

"We are defined by our resilience, our character, and our ability to achieve great things together. We gather to celebrate our traditions, but not to live in the past.

"We gather to honour our heritage while looking confidently towards the future. We gather to enjoy each other’s company, to cheer each other on and to showcase the very best of Highland life."