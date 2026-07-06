Despite a daunting weather forecast predicting a washout, the 54th annual Glengarry Highland Games defied expectations to deliver a day of celebration at the Invergarry Shinty Field.
After a few light morning showers, the clouds parted to reveal a largely dry afternoon with bursts of sunshine, drawing a record-breaking crowd of more than 1,100 attendees.
Presiding over the day’s festivities was Chieftain Tim Perkins, Principal Teacher of Invergarry Primary School.
In his opening address, he captured the essence of the day: "Highland communities have never been defined by their size," he said.
"We are defined by our resilience, our character, and our ability to achieve great things together. We gather to celebrate our traditions, but not to live in the past.
"We gather to honour our heritage while looking confidently towards the future. We gather to enjoy each other’s company, to cheer each other on and to showcase the very best of Highland life."
The athletic competition reached unprecedented heights this year, particularly in the Omexom Heavy Events. Mhairi Porterfield of East Kilbride put on a masterclass performance to claim the Eric McKenzie Trophy for Best Lady in Heavy Events. In an astonishing display of power, Mhairi shattered four Glengarry field records.
On the men’s side, James Dawkins from Aboyne put on an exceptional display of strength to be crowned the Best Man in the Omexom Heavy Events.
History was also made away from the main heavy ring; the Novice Strongman competition proved incredibly popular, with Tristan Mackinlay dominating the field to take first place overall.
Meanwhile, Izzy Tait from Dundee wowed onlookers by becoming the first woman ever to successfully lift the historic 131kg Invergarry Lifting Stone, which was returned to the Games in 2024 by Iron Therapy’s Stuart Whyte.
The grueling Leac Farm Hill Race - this year on a new route - saw good competition with top honors going to:
Men’s Winner: Esmond Tressider (Banavie)
Women’s Winner: Fiona Tinnions (Roy Bridge)
Junior Male Winner: Aaron Tressider (Banavie)
The coveted title of Best Local Athlete was awarded to Sarah Pocock from Cannich for her outstanding performance across the day.
Spectators were treated to top-tier entertainment throughout the day. The Lochaber Schools Pipe Band provided a much loved musical backdrop while the Skye Circus Skills troupe delighted families with the premiere of their enchanting "A Midsummer Night’s Dream" performance.
The Muckmedden Bike Track, bouncy castle, and face painting kept smiles bright across the field with the day’s entertainment peaking with a lighthearted Tug O’ War competition.
The Glengarry Games Committee extends its heartfelt thanks to its dedicated team of volunteers, all sponsors and partners and the public for their and good spirits throughout the day.
You can read more about the 2026 Games at www.glengarrygathering.org/.
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