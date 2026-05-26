Controversial plans to build a major visitor attraction in Glengarry have taken a step backwards after local water concerns led to construction company Mars Projects Limited withdrawing its planning application.
The application for a visitor centre, café, shop, and associated car and coach parking on land at the famous Loch Garry "map of Scotland" viewpoint on the A87 was put forward last year by subsidiary company Black Sheep Management Services (BMS) with members of the community invited to attend a drop-in event in December.
The company said the proposed development could create 30 full-time and 20 part-time locally-based jobs.
The facility was designed to be tucked into the hillside with a green roof to minimize visual impact, aimed at providing managed toilets, litter collection, and parking.
A large public meeting held last November in Invergarry voiced deep concerns over traffic congestion on the A87, environmental impact, light pollution, and potential strain on local water systems.
Local residents also raised concerns over competition with Glengarry Community Hall.
Developers have now formally withdrawn the initial proposals, citing material changes needed for a localized water-supply and drainage issue, and are reportedly preparing revised plans.
A spokesperson for Mars Projects Limited said the process of submitting a revised planning application to Highland Council for consideration would be "initiated imminently".
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