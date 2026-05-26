Developers have now formally withdrawn the initial proposals, citing material changes needed for a localized water-supply and drainage issue, and are reportedly preparing revised plans.

A spokesperson for Mars Projects Limited said the process of submitting a revised planning application to Highland Council for consideration would be "initiated imminently".

"Following detailed consideration of a localised water supply and related drainage issue very recently raised during the application process, we have made the decision to withdraw the current planning application for the Glengarry Viewpoint project," added the spokesperson.

"This is in order to facilitate a material change to the proposals to satisfactorily address these matters.

"We remain wholly supportive of the project’s wider objectives of improving access, visitor experience, and enjoyment of the nationally and strategically important Glengarry Viewpoint area.

"The process of submitting a revised planning application to The Highland Council for consideration will be initiated imminently.

"We appreciate the time and feedback provided by all parties during the application process and will provide further updates in due course."