Glenuig Community Inn is celebrating after being named runner-up in the Keeping it Local Award at the 2026 Plunkett Rural Community Business Awards recognising the remarkable impact of community-owned businesses across the UK.
The award celebrates businesses that make a real difference to their local communities by providing essential services, supporting local economies and creating welcoming spaces where people can come together.
Lou Johnson, one of the Glenuig Community Inn’s committee members, travelled to the London awards ceremony earlier this month after the Inn was shortlisted earlier this year.
Although the top award went elsewhere, being chosen as a finalist and being named runner-up amongst its peers nationally is a significant achievement for the community-owned Inn.
"We are incredibly proud to have been recognised by the Plunkett Foundation and Lands Improvement," said Lou.
"To be named runner-up alongside such inspiring community businesses from across the UK is a fantastic achievement and a real testament to everyone who has played a part in making the Inn a local community success.
"This recognition belongs to our staff, committee members, volunteers, shareholders and the wider community. Without their commitment, passion and support, none of this would have been possible."
Since becoming community owned in October 2025, Glenuig Community Inn has focused on providing local employment, supporting producers and suppliers from the surrounding area, hosting regular community events and offering a welcoming base for visitors exploring the West Highland Peninsulas.
The recognition also highlights the growing success of community ownership across the Highlands. At the awards ceremony, the Glenuig team celebrated alongside Kilchoan Community Shop and Petrol Station Community Fundraiser, which was named runner-up in the Community Spirit Award.
"It’s fantastic to see community run businesses from the Highlands receiving national recognition," added Lou.
As Glenuig Community Inn continues to grow, receiving this UK-wide acknowledgement provides another opportunity to showcase everything the Inn has to offer, including locally sourced food and comfortable accommodation, a busy calendar of events, and last but not least, warm Highland hospitality.
The Inn has released a short film that formed part of its awards submission, giving people the chance to hear the story behind the community buyout and what the Inn means to local people.
This video, created by Kieran at Oddness Media, showcases the Inn’s unique position amid local natural resources and the role it now plays at the heart of Glenuig. You can view this on the Inn’s social media pages www.facebook.com/GlenuigInn.
Glenuig Community Inn would like to congratulate all of this year’s finalists and winners and thank everyone who has supported the project on its journey so far.
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