The award celebrates businesses that make a real difference to their local communities by providing essential services, supporting local economies and creating welcoming spaces where people can come together.

Lou Johnson, one of the Glenuig Community Inn’s committee members, travelled to the London awards ceremony earlier this month after the Inn was shortlisted earlier this year.

Although the top award went elsewhere, being chosen as a finalist and being named runner-up amongst its peers nationally is a significant achievement for the community-owned Inn.

"We are incredibly proud to have been recognised by the Plunkett Foundation and Lands Improvement," said Lou.

"To be named runner-up alongside such inspiring community businesses from across the UK is a fantastic achievement and a real testament to everyone who has played a part in making the Inn a local community success.

"This recognition belongs to our staff, committee members, volunteers, shareholders and the wider community. Without their commitment, passion and support, none of this would have been possible."