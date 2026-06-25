It has taken one year of legal work to buy the listed building from the Church of Scotland after it was one of 21 assets put on a disposal list. It carried a price tag of £25,000 and thanks to a generous donation from one islander, the church’s future is safe.

After four years of hopes, dreams and ideas about buying it, the congregation finally got the keys to the historic church today Thursday June 25 - fittingly on what is St Moluag’s Day.

Annually the island gets together to celebrate its Saint’s Day but this year there is more reason than ever to mark the occasion and give praise, said Rosemary Barry who is secretary of Kilmoluag Liosmor, the SCIO behind the mission.

A special weekend has been planned, starting with a Limore Glory themed flower festival in the church this Saturday and Sunday from 11am, a recital by the island’s renowned singer musician Mairi Campbell has a Saturday slot from 3pm to 4pm, to be followed by an old fashioned Ceilidh from 8pm with cake to be cut by one of the island’s oldest and youngest residents. On Sunday at 2.30pm there will be a St Moluag’s Saint’s Day service jointly with Appin Parish.

Meetings and feasibility studies were carried out in a bid to secure the church for the island’s continued use.

"We now own the building itself and that’s it, the listed building and the ancient monument site it is on. Graveyards owned by Argyll and Bute Council surround its four walls so if anyone else had bought it they would have struggled to use if for anything else, except storage maybe. There is no water and no toilet. The thought of it becoming disused and derelict or the island not having a church at all was just too awful," added Rosemary.

"At first we thought the Church of Scotland might sell it to us for the proverbial £1 but soon realised that wouldn’t be the case. We then tried to go through the Scottish Land Trust but because we’ve already got the heritage centre and a hall we didn’t meet their criteria for another community hub so after much soul searching about what we could mange we held a community meeting where it was agreed we could just go for the church itself and not the house and not the glebe ground that legally had to be offered first to the tenant currently renting it.

"Thanks to a very generous personal donation from an islander of £25,000 we were able to put in an offer by the end of June last year. We’d been given the deadline as an ultimatum otherwise it was going to go up on the open market.

"It’s taken us one year for the purchase to go through and when the Church of Scotland asked us to pick a date for completion, St Moluag’s Day on June 25 had to be it!

Plans are in the pipeline to find innovative ways of keeping the church thriving and funded but "it will have to make its own way", said Rosemary.

Donations will help with the upkeep and funding sources will be sought. The Church of Scotland will also pay to hire the building for the weekly 12.30pm Sunday services which attract a regular 18 or so worshippers - making about ten per cent of the island’s population.