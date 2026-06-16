Plans for 37 new homes in Campbeltown have been given the go-ahead.
Argyll Community Housing Association’s proposal for the sites on John Street, Princes Street and High Street will see new accommodation in Dalintober.
The proposal consisted of eight cottage flats, 11 houses, six amenity houses for older people and 12 flats for low-cost home ownership.
The housing association’s chief executive had recently told local councillors of hopes that planning permission would be granted soon, with the application lodged in May 2025.
Two representations, expressing neither objection nor support, were received by Argyll and Bute Council during the planning process.
An application for the demolition of five tenement blocks on the site was called in for determination by the Scottish Government and approved by them in December 2023.
A council officer said in a handling report: “The site is in the settlement area of Campbeltown in an area known as Dalintober in the north-east of the town. The site is split with the public road Princes Street transecting down the middle.
“Two other public roads border the western side of the site with John Street to the southern boundary and High Street to the northern boundary. On the eastern side of the site the public road Queen Street borders the site boundary to the north.
“In this case, the proposal provides a mix of types of affordable housing which, as documented within the Argyll and Bute Council housing needs and demand assessment, and the Argyll and Bute Council housing emergency documentation, is required within the Mid Argyll area.
“The position of the site within the settlement area of Campbeltown, which can be easily accessed from the existing road network, is accessible on foot and bike, alongside the site’s proximity to local facilities such as schools, shops and health care, results in the site satisfactorily complying with National Planning Framework 4 Policy 15.”
In response to one of the representations, expressing concern about car parking, the officer added: “Argyll and Bute Council roads were consulted on the proposal and provided a response of ‘No objection subject to conditions. As per the proposed site plan there will be 56 parking spaces provided for the proposed 37 dwellinghouses.
“‘Ten of these will be accessible car parking spaces. There will not be a significant impact from the proposal on existing parking availability in neighbouring dwellinghouses and flatted dwellings.’”
At a meeting of the council’s Mid Argyll, Kintyre and the Islands area committee this month, housing association chief executive Michelle Mundie expressed hope that work could start on the site by the end of the year.
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