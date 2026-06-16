Argyll Community Housing Association’s proposal for the sites on John Street, Princes Street and High Street will see new accommodation in Dalintober.

The proposal consisted of eight cottage flats, 11 houses, six amenity houses for older people and 12 flats for low-cost home ownership.

The housing association’s chief executive had recently told local councillors of hopes that planning permission would be granted soon, with the application lodged in May 2025.

Two representations, expressing neither objection nor support, were received by Argyll and Bute Council during the planning process.

An application for the demolition of five tenement blocks on the site was called in for determination by the Scottish Government and approved by them in December 2023.