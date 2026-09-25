The eight-time European Tour Order of Merit winner enjoyed a round at Gigha Golf Club after arriving aboard the Hebridean Princess cruise ship on Monday September 21.

Gigha’s nine-hole golf course, which is owned by the Isle of Gigha Heritage Trust and operated by Gigha Golf Club. Photograph: Isle of Gigha Heritage Trust.

Gigha’s nine-hole golf course, which is owned by the Isle of Gigha Heritage Trust and operated by Gigha Golf Club. Photograph: Isle of Gigha Heritage Trust.

Passengers from the vessel landed at the pontoons in Ardminish Bay, with visitors taking in Achamore Gardens as well as trying their hand at the island’s nine-hole golf course.

Montgomerie was among those who headed for the fairways despite the wet weather – although getting there required some rather different equipment from his usual golfing gear.

Sharing his experience afterwards, he said: “That was different. First time I’ve worn a life jacket to play golf. Gigha Golf Club, nine holes. Great fun even in the rain.”