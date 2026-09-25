Scottish golfing legend Colin Montgomerie swapped the world’s famous fairways for the Isle of Gigha during a recent visit to the island.
The eight-time European Tour Order of Merit winner enjoyed a round at Gigha Golf Club after arriving aboard the Hebridean Princess cruise ship on Monday September 21.
Passengers from the vessel landed at the pontoons in Ardminish Bay, with visitors taking in Achamore Gardens as well as trying their hand at the island’s nine-hole golf course.
Montgomerie was among those who headed for the fairways despite the wet weather – although getting there required some rather different equipment from his usual golfing gear.
Sharing his experience afterwards, he said: “That was different. First time I’ve worn a life jacket to play golf. Gigha Golf Club, nine holes. Great fun even in the rain.”
During his visit, Montgomerie was pictured with Ben Bannatyne, one of the volunteers who helps maintain the course.
The nine-hole course is owned by the Isle of Gigha Heritage Trust and leased to Gigha Golf Club, which operates and maintains it with the help of volunteers.
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