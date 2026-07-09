The crew, which have won a majority of the legs in this year’s edition, have now also been crowned as overall winners even before the final stage has set sail. Now with 146 points, they are uncatchable.

Their transatlantic crossing was so fast that they beat many of the Clipper Race’s staff to town, coming in more than 24 hours earlier than expected.

Two local pipers played them into the north pier pontoons, with wild celebrations from some hardcore fans heard all throughout the harbour.

Customary drams were taken in celebration of their efforts, with an official welcome to town from Argyll and Bute Council and Bid4Oban’s Fergus Murray.

Many of the crew are Scottish, and marked their homecoming by donning their kilts and tam o’ shanters.

Watch them arrive below.