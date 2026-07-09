There were triumphant celebrations at Oban’s North Pier Pontoons this morning as GOSH (Great Ormond Street Hospital Charity) sailed into town after winning the Washington DC - Oban leg of the 2026 Clipper Round the World Yacht Race.
The crew, which have won a majority of the legs in this year’s edition, have now also been crowned as overall winners even before the final stage has set sail. Now with 146 points, they are uncatchable.
Their transatlantic crossing was so fast that they beat many of the Clipper Race’s staff to town, coming in more than 24 hours earlier than expected.
Two local pipers played them into the north pier pontoons, with wild celebrations from some hardcore fans heard all throughout the harbour.
Customary drams were taken in celebration of their efforts, with an official welcome to town from Argyll and Bute Council and Bid4Oban’s Fergus Murray.
Many of the crew are Scottish, and marked their homecoming by donning their kilts and tam o’ shanters.
Watch them arrive below.
The crew finished the leg, the penultimate of the race, in 14 days, 5 hours and 58 minutes. They crossed the line last night at the southern tip of Kerrera, shrouded by mist, and greeted by a rib of Clipper officials.
They were even lucky enough to have a pod of pilot whales come up to the yacht while they were anchored in the Kerrera Sound.
Asked what they would get up to now, first mate Otto Kulow said he was looking forward to "the local establishments", the crew were ecstatic to find out they would be hosted by Aulay’s Bar.
Kulow said: "What a great place to wake up to. This is my first time coming to Oban, its been highly anticipated. Hopefully after this we can check out the local establishments for some breakfast, or some beers, who knows?
"It’s my first time doing the Clipper Race, it’s been a roller coaster.
"It’s been long and difficult but also so rewarding in so many ways. It’s going to be bittersweet to finish it all off in Portsmouth.
"I’m going to miss this boat it’s really treated us quite well."
Asked what makes the team click so well, fellow crewmate Sarah Puntan-Galea said: "It started a year ago when we were put together as a team.
"We got in the classroom, we did our mission, we did our vision, thought about things, we read books, we got out there and practiced, we did extra courses and we just work really well together as a team.
"But also there’s the sailing tactics of taking those risks, flying those spinnakers at night, some people are a little bit cautious but we just went for it, and its paid off.
"We’ve got a great skipper, great first mate and a great crew. I feel very blessed to have crossed the Atlantic with these guys."
Yes! I would like to be sent emails from West Coast Today
I understand that my personal information will not be shared with any third parties, and will only be used to provide me with useful targeted articles as indicated.
I'm also aware that I can un-subscribe at any point either from each email notification or on My Account screen.