The UK Government has launched an independent review into access to banking services nationwide, as Mid Argyll prepares to lose its final bank branch later this month.
Chaired by Richard Lloyd, a former director of consumer watchdog Which?, the inquiry is seeking evidence from individuals who rely on in-person banking services, as well as community groups and businesses.
The review opened on June 8 and will remain open for six weeks, closing on July 20.
Mr Lloyd highlighted the importance of the investigation and urged people to participate via the online Smart Survey.
He said: “Banking is an essential service needed by every consumer, community and business in the UK.
“The Access to Banking Review wants to gather the best possible up-to-date evidence of the challenges faced by those who need in-person banking services.”
The evidence collected will be used to assess the impact of changing banking services, identify who is most affected, and determine what action may be required in the future.
Once the review is complete, recommendations will be presented to the UK Government.
Rachel Blake, economic secretary to the Treasury, said: “Whether you are responding as an individual or a business, your experience could shape the recommendations this review makes to the Government.
“Where evidence shows people are being left behind, we will act – including through legislation if necessary.”
Coincidentally, the review has been launched as Mid Argyll prepares to lose its final bank branch in the region.
Lochgilphead’s Bank of Scotland branch will close on June 22 as part of Lloyds Banking Group’s decision to close 95 branches across the UK.
Lochgilphead has already seen the closure of its Virgin Money branch in 2023 and its TSB branch, while Tarbert’s Bank of Scotland branch closed in April 2024.
Inveraray’s only bank branch, Royal Bank of Scotland, closed in 2018.
Campbeltown’s Bank of Scotland branch closed in November 2024.
Customers who require in-person banking services now face a journey to Oban to meet their banking needs, a situation that has drawn widespread criticism from councillors, businesses and vulnerable customers.
Following the closure announcement on February 12, the UK’s independent cash access coordinator, LINK, carried out a statutory Cash Access Assessment under Financial Conduct Authority rules.
The assessment concluded that a new banking hub is not recommended for Lochgilphead.
LINK found that existing local services, principally the Post Office and free-to-use ATMs, are sufficient to meet the community’s access-to-cash needs.
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