Chaired by Richard Lloyd, a former director of consumer watchdog Which?, the inquiry is seeking evidence from individuals who rely on in-person banking services, as well as community groups and businesses.

The review opened on June 8 and will remain open for six weeks, closing on July 20.

Mr Lloyd highlighted the importance of the investigation and urged people to participate via the online Smart Survey.

He said: “Banking is an essential service needed by every consumer, community and business in the UK.

“The Access to Banking Review wants to gather the best possible up-to-date evidence of the challenges faced by those who need in-person banking services.”

The evidence collected will be used to assess the impact of changing banking services, identify who is most affected, and determine what action may be required in the future.

Once the review is complete, recommendations will be presented to the UK Government.