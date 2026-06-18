Brian Mangan’s proposal for the Etive Park address was first heard by Argyll and Bute Council’s planning, protective services and licensing committee in May.

Officers had recommended approval for Brian Mangan’s proposal. It attracted 11 objections and one neutral representation submitted to the council by members of the public.

The lack of an operational management plan caused concerns among some councillors, who requested that the application was continued.

The plan was then submitted to the council, and planning permission was granted by the committee at its meeting on Wednesday, June 17.

Councillor Kieron Green (Independent, Oban North and Lorn) said: “Members will be familiar with the concern residents have across Argyll and Bute in terms of short-term lets.

“Many are expressed here in terms of the planning permission we are being asked to grant. There is a separate process for short-term lets, but in terms of the planning aspect, I find it difficult to see a substantial material reason why we would be able to reject this.

“I look at the nature of the properties and the fact that somebody could easily, without planning permission, let out a room in their existing house.

“I do not see how there would be any increase over and above that scenario. It would be difficult for us to defend a position where we did not grant planning permission.”

Councillor Reeni Kennedy-Boyle (SNP, Isle of Bute) added: “The operational management plan cleared up a number of questions that I had the first time. I do have one remaining concern, which is that the operational management plan provides for check-in up to 9pm.

“This is a cul-de-sac with family homes, and I wonder if that 9pm check-in would be considered an infringement against the concern already raised by traffic and road safety?”

Planning officer Emma Spence said: “It is not considered that comings and goings will be substantial or harmful to the character of the area.

“The exact details are controlled through the short-term let, as opposed to the planning permission.”

The committee then unanimously agreed that planning permission should be granted.