Horticulture worker Michelle said: “It felt like a garden fete with music, cake and fun. A great celebration for 200 wonderful years of Dunollie Walled Garden and a day that our volunteers could relax and admire their hard work.”

People who attended were able to find out a bit more about the garden’s history, it’s hot house, historical planting and apple orchard.

Catriona Petit, Service Manager at Oban’s Hope Kitchen, said “The only reason that we are able to utilise this fantastic growing space is due to the generosity of the late Madam Morag MacDougall Morely who was passionate and dedicated to the local community.

"Jo Heritage, the garden coordinator, and the team of staff and volunteers have lovingly restored this garden and I know that Morag appreciated seeing the garden so well cared for."