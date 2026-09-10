Hope Kitchen’s Green Shoots enjoyed a fantastic day celebrating 200 years of the Dunollie Walled Garden.
This famous local landmark has been providing the Dunollie Estate and now the wider community with locally grown fruit and vegetables for most of the 200 years, and many came to see the garden for the first time and were amazed at the produce available.
This beautiful garden has been lovingly restored by volunteers from the community under the guidance of Green Shoot’s horticulture workers and now boasts a yurt, an outdoor cooking space and newly completed greenhouse.
As well as cake made from garden grown rhubarb and apples the seaweed gardens had a stall where they explored all things seagrass, Dave Bleazard ran a seashore safari and Vicky from Little Forager’s Kitchen was helping with this as well as chatting about seaweed foraging. Her seaweed salad was a great complement for the cheese scones.
The afternoon was enhanced by the tunes and songs of nine members of the Not Normals, Hope Kitchen’s House Band. As well as staff from the Dunollie Trust the event was enjoyed by members of the MacDougall Clan, and Michelle Cowe, Green Shoots, presented the Clan Chief Robin MacDougall Morley with a beautiful birthday cake fittingly made from Green Shoots beetroot.
Horticulture worker Michelle said: “It felt like a garden fete with music, cake and fun. A great celebration for 200 wonderful years of Dunollie Walled Garden and a day that our volunteers could relax and admire their hard work.”
People who attended were able to find out a bit more about the garden’s history, it’s hot house, historical planting and apple orchard.
Catriona Petit, Service Manager at Oban’s Hope Kitchen, said “The only reason that we are able to utilise this fantastic growing space is due to the generosity of the late Madam Morag MacDougall Morely who was passionate and dedicated to the local community.
"Jo Heritage, the garden coordinator, and the team of staff and volunteers have lovingly restored this garden and I know that Morag appreciated seeing the garden so well cared for."
Green Shoots is always looking for new volunteers. Anyone interested can pop into the garden Monday – Thursday 10.30am – 4pm to find out more.
The next open day, Apple Day, will be on Saturday 19 September, from 11am to 3.30pm, when the apples from the garden will be available to the public and folk can also make their own apple juice.
You can find out more via the website www.hopekitchen.org.uk or email info@hopekitchen.org.uk
Why not try these links to see what our West Coast AI can tell you.
(Please note this is an experimental service)
Yes! I would like to be sent emails from West Coast Today
I understand that my personal information will not be shared with any third parties, and will only be used to provide me with useful targeted articles as indicated.
I'm also aware that I can un-subscribe at any point either from each email notification or on My Account screen.