The Highland landmark, at the junction of the A85 to Oban and A82 to Fort William, will continue trading as normal, as the family seek a buyer "who will build on its proud heritage and secure its future".

Established in 1965, The Green Welly Stop has been shaped by three generations of the Gosden, Wilkie and Robertson families.

Today the site includes two cafés, retail shops, a fuel station, whisky off-sales and facilities for travellers, as well as extensive staff accommodation.

Edward and Fiona Robertson are now the remaining managing partners, however founding partner Lesley Wilkie continues to play an active role in the business and remains a familiar face to customers.

Edward and Fiona Robertson said: “Deciding to place our family business on the market after 61 adventure-filled years has been one of the hardest decisions we’ve ever had to make. While this is an emotional moment for us, we know the time is right to begin the next chapter of our lives.

“The Green Welly Stop has never just been about the buildings - it’s always been about the people. We simply could not have achieved everything we have without our incredible team, and we are deeply grateful to every member of staff, past and present, whose dedication, hard work and loyalty have helped make this business what it is today. We are equally thankful to our outstanding management team, whose professionalism and commitment ensure the business continues to thrive every day.

“To everyone who has stopped for a meal, a coffee, fuel, a warm welcome or simply a friendly chat over the years, thank you for being part of our story. We leave with immense pride, wonderful memories and heartfelt gratitude to our loyal customers, our staff and the local community who have supported us throughout this remarkable journey.

“While this is the end of an extraordinary chapter for our family, we firmly believe it is the beginning of an exciting new one for The Green Welly Stop. We hope the new owners will build on everything that has been achieved over the past 61 years, support our dedicated team, embrace the business’s unique heritage and ensure this special place continues to thrive for generations to come.”

The property is being marketed by Christie & Co., which will give the price on application.

Mark Lavery, Director – Retail & Leisure at Christie & Co, said: “The sale of the Green Welly Stop represents a unique opportunity to purchase an iconic, turnkey business, fully managed by experienced and dedicated staff, and benefiting from a strategic unopposed location, along with seven decades of trading history and diversified income streams.

“This national institution offers a purchaser the opportunity to operate an extremely successful and profitable fuel and retail destination, with scope for margin optimisation and further development.”