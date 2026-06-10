Saturday’s event was a follow-up to a first snorkel meet last month exploring the existing meadow that charity Seawilding hopes to extend later this year with the help of volunteers.

Oban Seaweed Gardens, Adventure Oban and Oban Nature Network have teamed up with Seawilding to help make it happen.

Seawilding is already seeing huge success at its Loch Craignish site and wants to identify a number of other seagrass spots, including Ganavan, that can be looked after by communities becoming stewards of those patches.