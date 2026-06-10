Ganavan drew in a crowd at the weekend to grow more interest in a new citizen-led project restoring a seagrass meadow near to its shore.
Saturday’s event was a follow-up to a first snorkel meet last month exploring the existing meadow that charity Seawilding hopes to extend later this year with the help of volunteers.
Oban Seaweed Gardens, Adventure Oban and Oban Nature Network have teamed up with Seawilding to help make it happen.
Seawilding is already seeing huge success at its Loch Craignish site and wants to identify a number of other seagrass spots, including Ganavan, that can be looked after by communities becoming stewards of those patches.
As well as sharing more information about how volunteers can get involved there was live music, a workshop making cordage from plant stems and a hands-on opportunity on Saturday for the public to help bundle up seagrass roots ready for planting.
To keep in touch with what will be happening next and get details of future meets, visit Seaweed Gardens Facebook page. You can also email obanseaweedgardens@gmail.com
And to find out more about Seawilding’s work, go here: www.seawilding.org/
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